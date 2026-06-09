Jennifer Lopez celebrates son Max Muniz's high school graduation with tears and pride

Jennifer Lopez was emotional as she celebrated her son Max Muniz's high school graduation, pulling him in for a congratulatory embrace and fighting back tears. The occasion was marked by the actress's pride and joy, as well as the prospect of her children moving out of her vast mansion.

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her son Max Muniz 's high school graduation with tears flowing as she pulled him in for a congratulatory embrace . The actress, 56, composed herself for family photos but found herself fighting back tears once cameras stopped snapping.

Max Muniz, 18, graduated from high school on Friday at UCLA, attended by his mother, sibling Oskar Muniz, and grandparents. Lopez was unable to hide her pride and joy as she pulled her son in for a congratulatory embrace. The occasion called for a pretty floral print dress and Birkin from Lopez while Oskar opted for a red polo shirt and blue slacks. Max, meanwhile, wore a tie-dye shirt, matching Nike trainers, along with an array of celebratory leis.

Max and Oskar are the children of Lopez and Marc Anthony, the Grammy-award winning singer. The ceremony comes after Lopez went viral in June 2022 when she introduced Oskar - formerly known as Emme - onstage as 'they,' indicating a nonbinary identification. The graduation took place just days after Lopez fought back tears at the prospect of her children moving out of her vast $18 million mansion. Benny Medina, Lopez's long-time manager, was also present





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jennifer Lopez Max Muniz High School Graduation Tears Pride Congratulatory Embrace Oskar Muniz UCLA Marc Anthony Nonbinary Identification Bikini Rom-Com Mansion Hidden Hills Bachelorette Pad Collapse Of Marriage Grammy-Award Winning Singer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jennifer Lopez Shares Makeup-Free Glow, But Faces Filter AccusationsJennifer Lopez wows fans with a makeup-free skincare video, but some accuse her of using a filter while promoting JLo Beauty's Fusion Power Serum.

Read more »

Max Verstappen reveals cause of shock Monaco GP retirement: "Engine just dropped dead"Max Verstappen explains the terminal issue that made his Red Bull stall at the start of Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix

Read more »

Max Verstappen feared being hit as he reveals cause of F1 Monaco GP retirementMax Verstappen reveals what happened at the start of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Read more »

4 powerful lessons Jennifer Lopez's new rom-com teaches us about midlife confidenceThe best thing about Jennifer Lopez’s new rom-com? Her age isn't the story. Let's all follow her lead and reject the idea that a woman’s relevance or desirability has a shelf life. One writer watches Office Romance.

Read more »