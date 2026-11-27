Jennifer Lopez shares Thanksgiving photos with her family, reflecting on gratitude, her sons' college return, and her upcoming concert special.

Jennifer Lopez spent Thanksgiving reflecting on family, gratitude, and her upcoming concert special after sharing a series of photos featuring her children and extended family celebrating the holiday at her home. The singer described waking up to a house full of relatives and feeling grateful for the presence of her 18-year-old sons, Max and Oskar, who had returned from college for the weekend to participate in traditional festivities.

Lopez Shares Photos of Thanksgiving Gathering

In the first photo, Jennifer Lopez sat on the couch, surrounded by her family, as her 18-year-old, Oskar, sat by her side. Although Max was not featured in the photo, the singer shared that he was home with her in the caption. "Woke up grateful in a house full of family, my kids sleeping down the hall, back home from college for the weekend, and ready to cook and partake in all of the traditions of the day, but the most important one I'm thinking about today is gratitude," she wrote.

Also read Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Thanksgiving Eve at Disneyland With Family

Lopez emphasized that Thanksgiving has always been a day centered on thankfulness, noting she has never been more grateful for the love in her life and the beautiful life she lives alongside her loved ones. She explained that tonight is extra special because, as a little girl growing up in New York, she dreamed of this day more than any other, watching television with her mother and sisters and hoping to one day perform herself.

Gratitude for Career Journey and Fan Support

Reflecting on her career, Lopez expressed deep gratitude to her fans for joining her on this journey over the years. She shared that it brings tears to her eyes to think about the love and good times they have shared, noting that all of this culminates in her upcoming concert special. She stated, "I am so grateful to all of you for being on this journey with me all these years... It all culminates tonight. We're on the couch and ready to watch!"

Advertisement

The "Get On the Floor" singer's children moved out of home around September to kickstart their college careers, leaving her with a newfound sense of freedom and a mix of emotions. She previously discussed these feelings on an episode of a talk show, describing the period as a time filled with sadness, melancholy, excitement, and hope, noting that she cried for approximately six months straight, spanning two months before their graduation until several weeks after they left.

Navigating Empty Nest and Personal History

Lopez explained that this is the first time in her life, since her early 20s, that she has been alone without her kids. She described the experience as both amazing and weird, highlighting the unique emotional landscape of the empty nest phase. The singer welcomed her twins, Max and Oskar, in 2008 with her former husband, Latin star Marc Anthony, three years before the couple went their separate ways.

Lopez married Marc Anthony in 2004, and the pair welcomed twins Max and Oskar before splitting in 2011. She later rekindled her romance with actor Ben Affleck in 2021, almost two decades after calling off their previous engagement, and they tied the knot in 2022 before separating two years later, marking another significant chapter in her personal life as she continues to balance family, career, and public expectations.