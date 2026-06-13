Jennifer Lopez dazzles backstage in Paris and opens up about love, loss and cinematic cravings

The singer stunned fans with a cut‑out leotard before her surprise duet with David Guetta, while her candid podcast interview revealed personal struggles, a fascination with the film True Romance, and a heartfelt bond with her father.

Jennifer Lopez turned heads backstage in Paris as she prepared for an unexpected duet with French DJ David Guetta at the Stade de France. The pop icon opted for a daring, cut‑out leotard that combined grey and black panels, accentuating her famous silhouette.

The single‑piece featured a bold opening across the chest and a high‑leg cut that elongated her legs, which she complemented with opaque black tights and sky‑high ankle boots. A slouchy black leather jacket was tossed over her shoulders for a touch of edge, while a sleek half‑up ponytail and oversized sunglasses completed the look. Makeup artists were on hand for quick touch‑ups, ensuring she looked flawless before launching into their collaborative track "Save Me Tonight".

Beyond the sartorial spectacle, Lopez opened up about recent personal revelations during an interview on Brett Goldstein's podcast "Films To Be Buried With.

" She spoke candidly about the movies that have shaped her, mentioning a particular fondness for the cult classic "True Romance. " Describing the film's ensemble cast-Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, Dennis Hopper, Christopher Walken, Brad Pitt, James Gandolfini, and Gary Oldman-she humorously admitted she would have been willing to sleep with any of them, noting how the characters' dark, gritty lives resonated with her own inner complexities.

The conversation shifted to her own life, as she reflected on the emotional fallout from her recent split with Ben Affleck, the challenges of co‑parenting her 18‑year‑old twins, Max and Emme, and the supportive role her father played during a difficult period when she fell seriously ill around Christmas. She recalled a poignant moment when her father, after watching a Brazilian biopic about political oppression with her, sensed her distress and offered an embrace and words of unconditional love that helped her begin to heal





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jennifer Lopez David Guetta True Romance Ben Affleck Celebrity Fashion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jennifer Lawrence Revealed as the Superfan Who Solved Summer House LeakAndy Cohen confirms that Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence helped investigators identify the person responsible for leaking unauthorized audio from the Summer House Season 10 reunion.

Read more »

Jennifer Lopez Names Oscar-Winning Nomadland as the Worst Movie She Has SeenIn a revealing interview with Brett Goldstein, Jennifer Lopez discusses her dislike for the acclaimed film Nomadland, explaining her preference for escapist cinema over slow-paced dramas about grief.

Read more »

Jennifer Lopez Shines in Paris While Opening Up About Personal Struggles and Cinematic PassionsJennifer Lopez captures attention with her high-fashion looks in Paris and shares intimate reflections on her divorce from Ben Affleck and her favorite films on a recent podcast.

Read more »

Jennifer Lopez wows in daring silver number as she poses for sizzling Instagram snaps in CannesJennifer Lopez looked nothing short of sensational in a daring glittering silver number as she posed for sizzling Instagram snaps in Cannes on Thursday. The Hollywood star, 56, showcased her jaw-dropping figure in the extreme plunging cut out minidress and dazzling thigh high boots.

Read more »