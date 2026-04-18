Jennifer Lopez Dazzles in Athleisure En Route to Lunch Following Coachella Debut and Estate News

Jennifer Lopez showcased a chic athleisure ensemble during a Los Angeles lunch outing, just days after her surprise Coachella performance and following significant news regarding her former marital home with Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez , the multitalented artist and entrepreneur, was recently spotted in Los Angeles radiating confidence and style as she stepped out for lunch. The Bronx-born icon chose a sophisticated athleisure look, a skintight all-black ensemble consisting of a crop top and high-waisted leggings, for her visit to the celebrity hotspot, The Ivy restaurant.

Her fashion choice exuded a post-workout vibe, further emphasized by her chunky sneakers and tall white socks, creating a casual yet undeniably chic aesthetic. Adding a touch of her signature glamour, Lopez adorned herself with layers of delicate gold jewelry, including a necklace that proudly displayed her first name. The Jenny from the Block hitmaker, who has been rumored to be growing closer to a handsome co-star, completed her ensemble with a structured leather handbag featuring gold hardware, a perfect complement to her sophisticated jewelry. Her radiant complexion was enhanced by dewy makeup and a deep pink lip gloss, while orange-tinted sunglasses added a fashionable flair to her overall appearance. Lopez's appearance at The Ivy followed a whirlwind week that included a highly anticipated surprise performance at the 2026 Coachella music festival. Taking to the Quasar Stage on the second night of the festival, she joined David Guetta during his set to perform her latest single, Save Me Tonight. This marked a significant milestone for the artist, as it was her debut at the iconic festival, despite a singing career spanning over 25 years. The crowd's enthusiastic reception was palpable as Guetta introduced her, leading to Lopez's electrifying entrance. She captivated the audience in a stunning, skintight The Blonds bodysuit that accentuated her impressive physique and featured a daring plunging neckline. Her sparkling silver outfit was further elevated by an aquamarine feather jacket from Julien McDonald and Dolce X Ray Ban sunglasses, showcasing her innate flair for high-octane showbiz glamour. Her performance preceded that of headliner Justin Bieber, adding another memorable moment to the festival's lineup. Adding another layer of significant personal news, Lopez's outing comes shortly after reports surfaced regarding her former marital home with ex-husband Ben Affleck. It has been revealed that Affleck has reportedly transferred his full stake in their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion to Lopez for free. The couple, who purchased the expansive property together, had been attempting to sell it since Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, officially ending their two-year marriage. Their divorce was finalized in January 2025, but the process of selling their 38,000-square-foot estate remained one of the last tangible links between them. Legal documents indicate that the couple quietly amended their property settlement. While many terms remained consistent, the updated agreement states that Lopez will be solely responsible for all expenses associated with any future sale of her interest in the Wallingford Residence, including broker commissions, applicable taxes, and closing costs. Furthermore, the documents suggest a future property transfer, though the exact timeline for relisting their former marital home is still unclear. Lopez signed the amendment on March 31, with Affleck signing it on April 1, signaling his apparent relinquishment of his stake. Sources have indicated to TMZ that the actor effectively gave up his share of the compound without compensation, positioning Lopez to potentially gain all profits from its eventual sale. The sprawling Beverly Crest estate, featuring 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, was previously taken off the market in late January, with photographs at the time showing multiple moving trucks at the property, the purpose of which remains undisclosed





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