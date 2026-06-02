Jennifer Lopez Denies Dating Brett Goldstein Amid Office Romance Buzz

Jennifer Lopez shuts down dating rumors with co-star Brett Goldstein after Today Show grilling, calling him her 'best onscreen kisser' but insisting they are not romantically involved.

Jennifer Lopez has finally broken her silence on rumors that she is dating her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein , after previously branding him her 'best onscreen kisser.

' The 56-year-old singer and actress, who divorced Ben Affleck last year, was left stunned when Today Show host Savannah Guthrie grilled her about her love life during a recent interview. Guthrie quipped, 'You know what everyone's saying... that it might be real, that you might actually be dating in real life?

' An agape Lopez froze before responding, 'There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person. ' Goldstein chimed in, 'I think if you stand near her, that's what happens. That's why I've been standing so close this whole time.

' Guthrie pressed further, 'Okay, but I'll just say, because I'm me and you know me. That was not an answer.

' Lopez retorted, 'That was not an answer? It was an answer!

' She continued, 'Because all these people that they put me, I think I was with Kevin Costner this year. I was with … there was a lot of people. It happens all the time. Doesn't make it true.

' Guthrie then asked for the third time, 'Okay, so you're not dating in real life? ' Lopez firmly stated, 'Not dating,' with Goldstein adding, 'Correct. ' Lopez later took aim at Guthrie for her persistent questioning, saying, 'You tried to fluster us, and we flustered you! ' The film Office Romance, which hits Netflix on June 5, features Lopez as a workaholic CEO who falls for a new employee played by Goldstein.

Goldstein gushed about their instant chemistry, saying, 'When we first met on the Zoom it was instant.

' After filming wrapped, there were whispers about their electric chemistry offscreen. A source told The Sun earlier this year, 'It was an open secret during filming about Brett and J-Lo - they got on like a house on fire from the start, and the chemistry was electric, which viewers will see.

' The source added, 'They were very touchy, feely, and always laughing, and everyone suspected they were hooking up. ' Despite the rumors, both stars have denied any romantic involvement. Lopez has previously raved about her co-star, saying Goldstein brought an amazing calming and self-assured energy to his performance.

'There's something very grounded and natural about him,' she said. 'He wasn't trying to play the romance or the comedy because he is hilariously funny in real life and incredibly charming and appealing, it all just felt so natural. ' On Watch What Happens Live in October 2025, she gushed, 'I'm gonna say I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein, and I would say he was the best kisser.

' Lopez's divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized in January 2025, and she has been focused on her work and family. The rumors with Goldstein add another chapter to her highly publicized personal life, but for now, she insists they are just friends and co-stars





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