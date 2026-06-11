Jennifer Lopez Discusses True Romance Stars She Would Have Sex With, Toxic Love, and Healing from Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Lopez discussed who she would have sex with, her love of toxic romances and healing from her 'hard' Ben Affleck split in a new interview. She talked about her love of the movie True Romance and the seedy characters in it.

Jennifer Lopez discussed who she would have sex with, her love of toxic romances and healing from her 'hard' Ben Affleck split in a new interview.

Talking to her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein on his podcast, Films To Be Buried With, Jennifer, 56, got a little fruity when talking about her love of the movie True Romance. She said: 'There are all these seedy characters in this movie. Christian Slater, who works in this record store who has hallucinations of Elvis, played by Val Kilmer... Patricia Arquette couldn’t be better as a hooker with a heart of gold, the sweetest.

And then to have Dennis Hopper and his dad Christopher Walken in one of the greatest scenes of all time between two actors, then Brad Pitt as a stoner and James Gandolfini... Gary Oldman... I would have had sex with any one of them, which says a lot about the dark side of me. All of them were so f***ing good in this movie.

', 'Jennifer Lopez discussed which Hollywood stars she wants to have sex with, her desire for 'toxic obsessive love' and how her dad 'healed her' from her 'hard' Ben Affleck split Talking to her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein on his podcast, Films To Be Buried With , Jennifer, 56, got a little fruity when talking about her love of the movie True Romance. She continued: 'Their performances were so top notch and so dynamic in these scenes...

Patricia and James Gandolfini, the way he comes in, they beat the f**k out of each other, Christian Slater comes in and rescues her and she has that face for the rest of the movie but she’s still so sexy. Anyway, I am down. The gold teeth, the whole thing, the dreads, I like it.

', 'Jennifer also spoke to Brett about when she was going through a difficult time when she was getting divorced from Ben Affleck and how her father healed her. The singer-and-actress - who has 18-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - split from her fourth husband in August 2024. She admitted the 2024 Oscar-winning Brazilian biopic I'm Still Here had a huge impact on her as she tried to grapple with her complex feelings.

Brett asked her: 'What's the film that changed your perspective on something or made you see the world in a new way?

' She replied: 'A couple years ago, I got really sick around Christmas time. My family was in town. My Dad is not a sit-down watch-a-movie guy. My mom was all about movies, entertainment, musicals, the whole thing, I got all of that from her.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jennifer Lopez True Romance Christian Slater Val Kilmer Patricia Arquette Dennis Hopper Christopher Walken Brad Pitt James Gandolfini Gary Oldman Toxic Love Healing Ben Affleck Split Toxic Obsessive Love Movie Characters Performance Seedy Hallucinations Rescue Beat The F**K Out Of Each Other Dreads Gold Teeth Whole Thing Dreadlocks Seedy Characters Movie Characters Performance Seedy Hallucinations Rescue Beat The F**K Out Of Each Other Dreads Gold Teeth Whole Thing Dreadlocks

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