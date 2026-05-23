Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Abs in Campy Video

Jennifer Lopez recently shared a playful video on Instagram, flaunting her sculpted abs in a crop top and lace-up jeans. The video references her upcoming musical project, 'This is Me… Now', and features a fan recognizing her.

Jennifer Lopez recently wrapped up her Las Vegas residency but continues to show off her moves on social media. In a new video posted to Instagram , the 56-year-old entertainer flaunted her sculpted abs in a crop top and lace-up jeans.

The video features a fan who recognized her and exclaimed, 'I don't know her personally, but I'm pretty sure that's JLo.

' Lopez then turned around and exclaimed, 'OMG, wait, this is me… now! ' The video was a playful reference to her upcoming musical project, 'This is Me… Now', which includes a studio album, two films, and a tour. The singer, who recently finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, has never been shy about showing off her famous assets. She maintains her impressive physique through a combination of weightlifting, high-intensity interval training, and dance.

The video also features Lopez rehearsing with her dancers in a studio, where a fan recognized her and exclaimed, 'I don't know her personally, but I'm pretty sure that's JLo.

' Lopez then turned around and exclaimed, 'OMG, wait, this is me… now! ' The video was a playful reference to her upcoming musical project, 'This is Me… Now', which includes a studio album, two films, and a tour. The singer, who recently finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, has never been shy about showing off her famous assets. She maintains her impressive physique through a combination of weightlifting, high-intensity interval training, and dance.

The video also features Lopez rehearsing with her dancers in a studio, where a fan recognized her and exclaimed, 'I don't know her personally, but I'm pretty sure that's JLo.

' Lopez then turned around and exclaimed, 'OMG, wait, this is me… now! ' The video was a playful reference to her upcoming musical project, 'This is Me… Now', which includes a studio album, two films, and a tour. The singer, who recently finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, has never been shy about showing off her famous assets. She maintains her impressive physique through a combination of weightlifting, high-intensity interval training, and dance.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jennifer Lopez Abs Las Vegas Residency Instagram Musical Project This Is Me… Now

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vicky Lopez: From Benidorm to Barcelona - the rise of women's football's next superstarWith the Women's Champions League final between Barcelona and Lyon on Saturday, BBC Sport takes a look at the extraordinary rise of football's next global superstar, Vicky Lopez.

Read more »

Science teacher struck off she sent 160 late‑night emails to pupilJennifer Farron taught at St John Bosco Arts College for nearly eight years

Read more »

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck reunite for lowkey LA outingThe former couple, who were previously married from 2005 until their divorce was finalized in 2018, were spotted grabbing a bite to eat as Garner, 54, and Affleck, 53, wore matching looks.

Read more »

MAFS bride flaunts post-show transformation as fans spot differenceThe Season 19 bride has opened up about her weight-loss transformation

Read more »