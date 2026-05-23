Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Abs in Campy Video

Jennifer Lopez recently shared a playful video on Instagram, flaunting her sculpted abs in a crop top and lace-up jeans. The video references her upcoming musical project, 'This is Me… Now', and features a fan recognizing her.
Jennifer Lopez recently wrapped up her Las Vegas residency but continues to show off her moves on social media. In a new video posted to Instagram , the 56-year-old entertainer flaunted her sculpted abs in a crop top and lace-up jeans.
The video features a fan who recognized her and exclaimed, 'I don't know her personally, but I'm pretty sure that's JLo.
' Lopez then turned around and exclaimed, 'OMG, wait, this is me… now! ' The video was a playful reference to her upcoming musical project, 'This is Me… Now', which includes a studio album, two films, and a tour. The singer, who recently finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, has never been shy about showing off her famous assets. She maintains her impressive physique through a combination of weightlifting, high-intensity interval training, and dance.
The video also features Lopez rehearsing with her dancers in a studio, where a fan recognized her and exclaimed, 'I don't know her personally, but I'm pretty sure that's JLo.
' Lopez then turned around and exclaimed, 'OMG, wait, this is me… now! ' The video was a playful reference to her upcoming musical project, 'This is Me… Now', which includes a studio album, two films, and a tour. The singer, who recently finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, has never been shy about showing off her famous assets. She maintains her impressive physique through a combination of weightlifting, high-intensity interval training, and dance.
The video also features Lopez rehearsing with her dancers in a studio, where a fan recognized her and exclaimed, 'I don't know her personally, but I'm pretty sure that's JLo.
' Lopez then turned around and exclaimed, 'OMG, wait, this is me… now! ' The video was a playful reference to her upcoming musical project, 'This is Me… Now', which includes a studio album, two films, and a tour. The singer, who recently finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, has never been shy about showing off her famous assets. She maintains her impressive physique through a combination of weightlifting, high-intensity interval training, and dance.
Jennifer Lopez Abs Las Vegas Residency Instagram Musical Project This Is Me… Now
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