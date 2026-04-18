Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Fit Physique Post-Coachella and Amidst Property News

Jennifer Lopez was spotted in Los Angeles showcasing her toned physique in a chic athleisure ensemble. The outing follows her surprise debut at the Coachella music festival and comes shortly after news broke that her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, has reportedly transferred his stake in their former shared mansion.

Jennifer Lopez recently made a striking appearance in Los Angeles, turning heads with her enviably toned physique. Stepping out for a midday meal at the renowned celebrity haunt, The Ivy, the Bronx-born entertainer donned a fashionable all-black athleisure outfit. Her ensemble consisted of a skintight crop top paired with high-waisted leggings, an ensemble that exuded a post-workout vibe.

Completing the look with chunky sneakers and tall white socks, Lopez seamlessly blended comfort with a casual-chic aesthetic. A touch of her signature glamour was evident in the stacks of delicate gold jewelry adorning her neck and wrists, including a necklace spelling out her first name. This thoughtful accessory choice, alongside a structured leather handbag with matching gold hardware, elevated her daytime look. Her radiant complexion was enhanced by dewy makeup and a vibrant deep pink lip gloss, while orange-tinted sunglasses added a stylish flair to her outing. The Kiss of the Spider Woman star pulled her long, brunette hair back into a sleek, tight ponytail, effectively showcasing her dainty gold earrings. A statement gold ring and a luxurious wraparound watch further accentuated her day on the town, underscoring her impeccable sense of style. This public appearance comes hot on the heels of Jennifer Lopez's highly anticipated surprise performance at the 2026 Coachella music festival. Making her debut on the Quasar Stage on the second night of the festival, she joined David Guetta during his set to perform her latest single, Save Me Tonight. Despite a musical career spanning over twenty-five years, this marked her inaugural performance at the iconic festival. The crowd erupted with excitement as Guetta introduced his special guest, leading Lopez to take the stage in a breathtaking, skintight The Blonds bodysuit. The dazzling creation, featuring a daringly plunging neckline, perfectly highlighted her formidable physique. She further enhanced her stage presence with a shimmering aquamarine feather jacket by Julien McDonald and stylish Dolce X Ray Ban sunglasses, demonstrating her consistent ability to deliver high-octane showbiz glamour. Lopez captivated the audience just moments before the main headliner, Justin Bieber, took to the stage. Her energetic performance and striking fashion choice underscored her enduring appeal and dynamic stage presence. Adding another layer of interest to Lopez's recent activities, news has emerged regarding her property dealings with ex-husband Ben Affleck. Just days prior to her Coachella performance, Affleck reportedly made a significant move by gifting Lopez his full stake in their shared $60 million Beverly Hills mansion. The couple, who had been attempting to sell the expansive property since Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, had their divorce finalized in January 2025. The 38,000-square-foot estate, a lavish 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom Beverly Crest residence, had been on and off the market, representing a lingering tie between the former couple. According to legal documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the exes quietly amended their property settlement on April 9. This modification stipulates that Lopez will now be solely responsible for all expenses associated with any future sale of her interest in the Wallingford Residence, including commissions, taxes, and closing costs. While a transfer of property is anticipated, the exact timeline remains unclear. Lopez signed the agreement on March 31, with Affleck following suit on April 1, signaling his apparent relinquishment of his stake. Sources cited by TMZ suggest that the actor effectively gave up his share of the compound without compensation, positioning Lopez to potentially gain all profits from a future sale. The property itself was taken off the market on January 26, with photographic evidence showing several moving trucks at the residence around that time, though the purpose of these activities remains undisclosed





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