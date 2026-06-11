Jennifer Lopez Names Oscar-Winning Nomadland as the Worst Movie She Has Seen

In a revealing interview with Brett Goldstein, Jennifer Lopez discusses her dislike for the acclaimed film Nomadland, explaining her preference for escapist cinema over slow-paced dramas about grief.

Jennifer Lopez recently shared some candid thoughts on her cinematic preferences during a guest appearance on the show Films To Be Buried With, hosted by her Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein .

During the episode, Goldstein posed a question that he asks every guest: what is the worst film you have ever seen? The 56-year-old superstar, known for her versatility as both a singer and actress, initially appeared hesitant. She squirmed in her seat, seemingly wary of the potential backlash that often accompanies criticizing a critically acclaimed work or insulting the creators involved.

However, after some deliberation, the Bronx-born artist finally named a movie that shocked many due to its prestigious accolades. Surprisingly, Lopez singled out the 2021 drama Nomadland as her least favorite cinematic experience. For those unaware of the film's standing, Nomadland is an Oscar powerhouse that captured the Academy Award for Best Picture, while also securing wins for Best Director for Chloe Zhao and Best Actress for the legendary Frances McDormand.

The story follows a woman who, after losing everything during the 2008 Great Recession, embarks on a journey across the American West living in a van. While the film was a darling of the critics and the awards circuit, it did not resonate as strongly with a wide commercial audience, earning less than 4 million dollars at the US box office.

Lopez was careful to clarify that her dislike was not a critique of the film's quality but rather a matter of personal taste. She described the movie as a slow-moving piece focused on grief, which she admitted is simply not her cup of tea. For Lopez, the primary purpose of going to the cinema is escapism. She expressed a strong preference for genres that entertain and uplift, such as romantic comedies, high-stakes thrillers, and vibrant musicals.

To illustrate her point, she cited classics like the 1961 version of West Side Story and the 1983 hit Flashdance as examples of the types of films she truly loves. She explained that while she recognizes the importance of movies that explore grief and hardship, she personally prefers not to spend her leisure time immersed in such heavy subject matter, comparing it to her avoidance of the horror genre.

Some observers have suggested that this choice might be a subtle commentary on her complicated relationship with the Academy. Despite a prolific career and a powerful performance in the 2019 film Hustlers, Lopez has never been nominated for an Oscar. The history of the Academy Awards has often seen a divide between the films they honor and the films the general public embraces, with titles like 2005's Crash and 2018's Green Book serving as previous examples of this phenomenon.

By calling out a Best Picture winner, Lopez may be highlighting the gap between critical consensus and personal enjoyment. Despite her distaste for the movie itself, Lopez was quick to praise the lead performance. She called Frances McDormand's acting amazing and stated that she deserved all the Oscars she received. This nuance showed that Lopez could separate the artistic merit of a performance from her own enjoyment of the overall narrative.

Throughout her career, she has leaned into entertainment-driven projects like The Wedding Singer and Maid In Manhattan, and more recently, high-budget hits like The Mother and Atlas. Her commitment to providing audiences with escapist entertainment remains a cornerstone of her professional identity, ensuring that her work continues to reach massive global audiences who seek joy and excitement on the big screen





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