Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Empty Nest Syndrome as Twins Prepare for College

Jennifer Lopez is emotional about her 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme (who now goes by Oskar), leaving for college this summer. The singer and actress discusses the challenges of empty nest syndrome, the importance of leading by example as a parent, and her pride in her children's academic achievements.

Jennifer Lopez is preparing for a major life transition as her 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme-who now goes by Oskar-prepare to leave for college this summer.

The 56-year-old singer and actress, who shares her children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, is confronting the emotional reality of empty nest syndrome. Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she expressed how difficult it is to imagine her home without her children, saying, 'It's been the three of us. People have come in and out of my life, but it's been the three of us. They've always been there, and I've always been there.

I just never thought they would not be there.

' This period of change has been profoundly emotional for Lopez, who has been living in her new $18 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California, a property described by a source as her 'Barbie dreamhouse. ' Despite her excitement about the home, the absence of her children weighs heavily on her mind as she braces for the quiet that will follow their departure.

Empty nest syndrome refers to the feelings of grief, loneliness, and loss of purpose that parents often experience when their last child leaves the family home. While not an officially recognized clinical condition, its psychological impact can be significant, particularly for stay-at-home parents or primary caregivers. For Lopez, the upcoming departure brings a mix of pride and sadness as she reflects on her journey as a mother.

She noted that while she has tried to impart wisdom to her twins, she has learned that children often learn more from observing their parents' actions than from their words.

'They do what they see you do. It's not so much what you tell them all the time,' she said, emphasizing the importance of leading by example. Lopez has been actively trying to share life lessons with her twins before they leave, acknowledging that her own behavior-such as her work ethic-has influenced them.

'Even though I'm trying to download everything I've ever learned in my life, every lesson I've ever had, to them right now before they leave in August… I still feel like who you are as a person, how you act, what they see you do, if you work hard, they become more hard workers. ' Despite their desire to forge their own paths, Lopez has observed her children adopting some of her positive traits.

She explained, 'They mimic you in this weird way and learn from you, even though they act like they're opposite you. My kids say, "I don't want to be anything like you. I want to have my own path.

" They see this persona and it's such a thing, but I also see them… not mimic, but just pick up things that are the good traits about you. ' The twins' upcoming departure follows their successful college applications, which Lopez shared proudly in an interview with Extra. She revealed that both Max and Oskar were accepted into all five colleges they applied to and each received a scholarship.

'I am so proud that they set goals for themselves,' Lopez said. 'They all got into all five colleges that they applied to. They both got a scholarship to each, you know, one scholarship to each. Each one got a scholarship to a school.

And I just felt like they work so hard.

' Lopez detailed how hard her children studied, especially as school became more serious in fifth grade. The emotional preparation for this milestone has been ongoing; in May, she told Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she had been 'crying for two months' about her twins' graduation. It took her two days to write messages in their yearbooks due to her overwhelming emotions.

As she balances her own career-with an upcoming role in the psychological thriller The Last Mrs. Parrish-and this personal transition, Lopez's experience highlights the universal challenges of parenthood and the bittersweet nature of children leaving home





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