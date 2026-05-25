Jennifer Lopez Proves She's the Same Size 25 Years Ago, Models Iconic Versace Jeans in Instagram Parody

Jennifer Lopez, the 56-year-old Hustlers actress, has proven she is the same size she was 25 years ago. She was modeling the exact same pair of Versace lace-up, two-toned blude denim jeans she wore in her 2001 music video Ain't It Funny. In the music video, she paired the designer jeans with a black crop top that displayed her toned midsection. In the new clip where Lopez had on a white micro top which emphasized her still-toned tummy, she was re-creating a scene from Off Campus where Mika Abdalla, 26, from the smash hit Amazon Prime show Off Campus, shows up in a green dress not too unlike the plunging gown from Versace that Lopez wore to the Grammy Awards in 2000 when she was dating Puff Daddy. The post was a funny parody with Abdalla lip-syncing to a voiceover audio of costar Khobe Clarke's line from Off Campus. The ladies then dance to Lopez's 2011 tune Get On The Floor.

Jennifer Lopez has proven she is the same size she was 25 years ago. The 56-year-old Hustlers actress was modeling the exact same pair of Versace lace-up, two-toned blude denim jeans she wore in her 2001 music video Ain't It Funny.

In the music video, the Bronx-born beauty paired the designer jeans with a black crop top that displayed her toned midsection. In the new clip where Lopez had on a white micro top which emphasized her still-toned tummy, she was re-creating a scene from Off Campus where Mika Abdalla, 26, from the smash hit Amazon Prime show Off Campus, shows up in a green dress not too unlike the plunging gown from Versace that Lopez wore to the Grammy Awards in 2000 when she was dating Puff Daddy.

The post was a funny parody with Abdalla lip-syncing to a voiceover audio of costar Khobe Clarke's line from Off Campus. The ladies then dance to Lopez's 2011 tune Get On The Floor. Last week Lopez said she is a big fan of Off Campus. The steamy new Amazon Prime Video series hit the streamer earlier this month, and viewers loved one moment which saw main character Allie Hayes (Abdalla) wearing J.Lo's iconic plunging gown.

Sharing a clip from the episode on X, J-Lo herself wrote: 'Love this shooooww (sic).





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Jennifer Lopez Versace Music Video Off Campus Mika Abdalla Instagram Parody Dance Get On The Floor

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