Jennifer Lopez Regrets Not Being Single Sooner, Takes Subtle Jab at Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she wishes she had become single sooner, a remark seen as a dig at ex Ben Affleck. She also discussed her new Netflix film Office Romance and her chemistry with co-star Brett Goldstein.

Jennifer Lopez made a candid confession during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Wednesday, revealing that she regrets not embracing singlehood sooner. The 56-year-old singer and actress, who has been busy promoting her upcoming Netflix rom-com Office Romance , responded with a cheerful 'I am!

' when host Jimmy Kimmel asked if she was currently single. As the audience erupted into supportive applause, Lopez added, 'I should have done it sooner. I've been doing it all wrong, trust me.

' The statement was widely interpreted as a subtle swipe at her ex-husband Ben Affleck, from whom she filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary in 2024. Their divorce was finalized in February 2025. Lopez's lighthearted yet pointed remarks have sparked discussions about her personal growth and newfound independence. Lopez and Affleck, who famously rekindled their romance in 2021 after nearly two decades apart, married in a lavish Georgia ceremony in 2022.

However, the honeymoon phase quickly faded, and Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024. The split was finalized months later, with Affleck reportedly transferring his share of their $61 million marital mansion to Lopez. The couple had purchased the sprawling Beverly Hills estate in May 2023 for $60.85 million and attempted to sell it since July 2024, with multiple price cuts. Despite the high-profile breakup, Lopez has maintained a positive outlook, focusing on her career and family.

During the Kimmel interview, she described being single as 'fantastic' and expressed openness to future love, saying, 'I'll find somebody somewhere one day if they're good enough.

' Lopez's upcoming film Office Romance, set to premiere on Netflix on June 5, has been a major source of joy for the star. The movie follows Jackie (Lopez), a strict CEO who enforces a rigid anti-fraternization policy until a charismatic new lawyer (Brett Goldstein) challenges her principles. Lopez has praised Goldstein's gentle and charming nature, revealing that she expected him to resemble his gruff Ted Lasso character Roy Kent but found him 'so soft-spoken and sweet.

' Their on-screen chemistry translated off-screen, with multiple sources describing their interactions as 'electric' and 'touchy-feely' during filming. Lopez even named Goldstein the best onscreen kisser she has worked with, while Goldstein returned the compliment, rating her kiss a '12 out of 10' at the film's Los Angeles premiere. The project has been a refreshing chapter for Lopez, who seems to be embracing her single life with renewed energy and self-reflection





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Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Divorce Office Romance Brett Goldstein

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