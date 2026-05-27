Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Covered Up Ben Affleck Tattoo

Jennifer Lopez has finally revealed how she covered up her Ben Affleck tattoo two years after their painful split. The 56-year-old singer accidentally shared a peek at the altered inking located high up on her rib cage as she wore an ivory dress on Memorial Day.

Jennifer Lopez has finally revealed how she covered up her Ben Affleck tattoo two years after their painful split. The 56-year-old singer accidentally shared a peek at the altered inking located high up on her rib cage as she wore an ivory dress on Memorial Day .

In a photo where the Office Romance actress was hugging her teen son Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, the changed tattoo was on display for the first time. The marking is an infinity symbol with Ben's first name on the top right and Jennifer's first name on the bottom left written in cursive that she got on Valentine's Day in 2023.

Ben's name has been covered up with black ink, though it is not clear what the new marking is of. Jennifer Lopez has finally revealed how she covered up her Ben Affleck tattoo as she hugged her son Max on Memorial Day She has covered Ben's name with ink, as seen on the left.

On the right is a look at his name soon after the inking was done It was reported last year by Deuxmoi that she covered Ben's name with an image of a hummingbird, which is her sign of hope. She used a hummingbird in her art work for her This Is Me... Now album which was about her love for the Oscar-winning actor. According to several tattoo websites, hummingbird tattoos often symbolize 'resilience' and 'renewal' depending on how they're depicted.

But a bird does not seem to be on display in the new images. She also flashed the changed tattoo when in a white string bikini as she sunbathed by the swimming pool at her new Hidden Hills, California mansion that she purchased for $18 million last year. The Daily Mail has reached out to Lopez's representatives for comment.

Lopez was celebrating Memorial Day on Monday with her mother Guadalupe, father David, teen kids Max and Emme, manager Benny Medina, vocal coach Stevie Mackey, photographer friend Ana Carballosa and her stylist pal Shawn 'Beezy' Barton. Lopez first sparked rumors that she had her Ben tattoo removed just one month after her August 2024 divorce filing when she attended the premiere of her film Unstoppable.

The altered tattoo could also be seen when she was posing in a white bikini by her swimming pool at her new $18 million mansion Here is a closer look at the changed tattoo; it is not known what covered his name. Deuxmoi reported last year she chose a hummingbird Affleck also got a tattoo in honor of what was the couple's first Valentine's Day as a married couple in 2023.

Instead of an infinity symbol, the Oscar-winner has a tattoo of two crisscrossing arrows with the couple's first initials. Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 after famously calling off their engagement 17 years earlier. They tied the knot in 2022 but their fairytale came to end when Lopez, 56, filed for divorce from Affleck, 53, in August 2024 on what would've been their two-year wedding anniversary.

They tied the knot in 2022 but their fairytale came to end when Lopez, 56, filed for divorce from Affleck, 53, in August 2024; seen in October Affleck also got a tattoo of two crisscrossing arrows with the couple's first initials Their divorce was finalized in January 2025, though they've yet to offload the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion they once shared which was relisted in April for $50 million. Lopez's initial, 'J,' is inked above the crossing point, and Affleck's 'B' initial is drawn below it.

The On The Floor singer debuted the tattoo on Instagram at the time, writing that it was a symbol of their 'commitment' to one another. She posted a mirror selfie showing off the fresh ribcage ink as she put her rock-hard abs on display in a white crop top. The star also included an extreme close-up photo of Ben's ink, which made it more difficult to tell the exact location on his body, though it appeared to be similarly placed





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Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Tattoo Covered Memorial Day

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