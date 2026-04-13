Jennifer Lopez's 'Office Romance': First Look Reveals a Raunchy Rom-Com

The first official image from Jennifer Lopez's upcoming romantic comedy, Office Romance, has been released. The film, starring Lopez and Brett Goldstein, promises a raunchy and humorous take on a secret office romance. Set for release on Netflix on June 5th, the film promises a blend of classic romance with a modern comedic edge.

Jennifer Lopez is generating buzz with the release of the first official image from her upcoming romantic comedy , Office Romance . In the image, the 56-year-old singer and actress is seen gazing lovingly at her co-star, Brett Goldstein , known for his role in the series Ted Lasso. The image captures a close moment, nearly nose to nose, with Goldstein smiling at Lopez, who plays his boss in the film. The official synopsis, shared by Netflix via an Instagram post on Monday, describes Office Romance as a raunchy romantic comedy . The film revolves around a secret office romance , and the comedic mishaps that ensue when two workaholics begin to follow their hearts. The film is slated for release on Netflix on June 5th. Lopez herself added her approval by hitting the like button on the post, accompanied by three clapping emojis, signaling her enthusiasm for the project. The anticipation for this film has been mounting, and this first glimpse has definitely set the stage for excitement.

Adding to the excitement is further detail surrounding the plot and the characters. Jennifer Lopez plays Jackie Cruz, a CEO who falls for Daniel Blanchflower, played by Brett Goldstein, a new employee. Lopez, in an interview, has described her character Jackie as a 'workaholic, incredibly controlled, and not looking for distractions.' She highlighted the differences between her own life and Jackie's. She shared that she is different from Jackie because she understands the importance of work-life balance and prioritizing family and friends. The star also emphasized that the film will present a 'classic romance, with modern edgier humor' which appealed to her immediately. Because of this she quickly agreed to be in the movie. She stated that while she had several other projects lined up, she felt the need to make this film work. The actress also noted that she thought this would be exactly what everyone needs right now. She praised Goldstein's contribution, stating that he brought a calming and self-assured energy to his performance. She added that he felt grounded and natural, not trying to force the romance or comedy, because his humor and charm are inherent. This sentiment further increases expectations for a project that has the potential to become a successful romantic comedy.

Brett Goldstein's involvement extends beyond acting; he co-wrote the script for Office Romance alongside Joe Kelly. Goldstein revealed that they specifically conceived the film with Lopez in mind. They identified Lopez as the ideal romantic comedy star, and the initial concept came together during a single train journey. Goldstein indicated that writing for Lopez was an easy task because she is the best at the work. Their goal was to produce something humorous and intelligent enough for her to accept. Director Ol Parker has also commented, stating that the film pushes boundaries. He mentions that the film will go slightly beyond what people usually expect from a Jennifer Lopez movie. Lopez's enthusiasm for this approach and her comedic talents are seen as key components of the film's appeal. It has already created a buzz that this film could potentially be a success. This collective effort, from the cast to the creative team, ensures that Office Romance has all of the essential ingredients to become a must-watch romantic comedy for the year





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