Jennifer Lopez's 'Office Romance' Tops Netflix Despite Critical Panning

Jennifer Lopez's new Netflix romantic comedy 'Office Romance' has become the platform's most-watched film, fueled by a viral bikini scene and fan admiration. However, critics have universally panned the movie for its raunchy tone, predictable plot, and lack of chemistry between Lopez and co-star Brett Goldstein.

Jennifer Lopez currently has the No. 1 movie on Netflix with her new romantic comedy Office Romance , and it's easy to see why based on some of the spicy scenes.

In one viral moment from the racy rom-com, Lopez - who turns 57 next month - strips down to an incredibly skimpy bikini while flirting with co-star Brett Goldstein on the beach. She almost risks a wardrobe malfunction after fiddling with the strings on her bikini bottoms, before vigorously rubbing her famous backside after sitting in the sand.

'My god, I have so much sand in my butt! ' she laughs as she shakes her behind. 'If you turn me over you could tell time,' she jokes, much to the delight of a smitten Goldstein. The clip has already been viewed almost 13 million times on Netflix's official account, making it the most watched Netflix clip of the past week.

Jennifer Lopez struggled with her bikini bottoms in a racy scene from her new Netflix film Office Romance The 56-year-old left little to the imagination in the daring swimwear 'She looks absolutely amazing,' gushed one fan, while another wrote, 'The fact she had twins in real life and looks like this is amazing.

' In Office Romance, Lopez plays an overworked airline CEO who falls into a passionate love affair with her company's new legal counsel, played by Goldstein. Lopez has been stirring up romance rumors among her fans thanks to her surprisingly cozy displays with Goldstein in recent weeks, but their screen chemistry hasn't been enough to win over the critics.

Several reviewers took the new movie to task for what they thought was a tastelessly raunchy tone, and Office Romance scored more demerits over its failure to break out of the standard Netflix rom-com formula. Lopez stars in the film as Jackie Cruz, the CEO of Cruz Airlines and daughter of the company's founder, played by her on-screen father in Selena, Edward James Olmos.

Goldstein, who co-wrote the film and produces it alongside Lopez, plays Daniel Blanchflower, an attorney hired by the company to prep Jackie ahead of a deposition. As the two work together to keep her company airborne, Lopez and Goldstein struggle to hide their growing attraction from their coworkers.

The fact that reviews were embargoed until just hours before Office Romance went live on Netflix was a red flag, as studios often allow critics to share their reviews well before a film's release if it's expected to garner praise, while an embargo until shortly before a release date often accompanies a wave of pans.

'My god, I have so much sand in my butt! ' she laughs as she shakes her behind JLo strips down to a skimpy bikini in a viral scene from the raunchy romantic comedy 'She looks absolutely amazing,' gushed one fan, while another wrote, 'The fact she had twins in real life and looks like this is amazing' Unlike its high-profile awards-season offerings, Netflix opted to skip movie theaters and only release Office Romance on its streaming service.

For Deadline, Pete Hammond wrote that Lopez 'currently is queen of the failing rom-com genre,' but he criticized Office Romance for being suffused with 'outrageous R-rated raunch, rather than the kind of sweetness in other Lopez rom-coms.

' He accused Lopez and Goldstein of not having the necessary chemistry to pull off the rom-com, and he complained about the rote nature of the plot, which is 'nothing we haven't seen a lot. ' At The Hollywood Reporter, Angie Han was dismayed by what she suggested was Office Romance's bizarre worship of working. 'I do not dream of labor.

But these people really, really do, to an extent that gives what ought to be a fluffy Jennifer Lopez rom-com vehicle a faintly dispiriting feel,' she wrote. Han felt Office Romance struggled to humanize Lopez's character, writing that it 'tries incoherently to have it both ways, portraying her as simultaneously a Miranda Priestly-level ice queen who'll cut down an employee for breathing too loudly and a totally down-to-earth gal who's just misunderstood.

' Office Romance has been savaged by critics, but the film has still managed to top Netflix's charts In Office Romance, Lopez plays an overworked airline CEO who falls into a passionate love affair with her company's new legal counsel, played by Brett Goldstein She joined in the criticism of Lopez and Goldstein's chemistry, saying they never moved beyond the status of 'friendly coworkers who collaborate well on group projects. ' The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski rated Office Romance one-and-a-half stars out of four and blasted the film for an abundance of cliches, as if it was trying to revive 2000s-era romantic comedies.

'I still love the genre. But the key to saving romantic comedies is not by replicating 25-year-old movies that haven't aged particularly well with the same stars,' he wrot





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