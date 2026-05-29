Jennifer Lopez's Son Emme Now Identifies as Male and Goes by Oskar Muniz

Jennifer Lopez's 18-year-old son, formerly known as Emme, is now called Oskar Muniz and identifies as male. The singer attended Oskar's high school graduation in Los Angeles, where she was seen beaming with pride alongside her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez 's 18-year-old son, formerly known as Emme , is now called Oskar Muniz and identifies as male. The singer attended Oskar's high school graduation in Los Angeles, where she was seen beaming with pride alongside her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez .

Lopez's ex-husband, Marc Anthony, and their twins' father, was not in attendance. The graduation ceremony was attended by family members, including Oskar's twin brother Max, who attended a different high school, and Samuel Affleck, the 14-year-old son of Jennifer Lopez's fourth ex-husband Ben Affleck and his first wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez's children, Oskar and Max, will be attending different universities.

The graduation took place just days after Lopez fought back tears at the prospect of her children moving out of her vast $18 million mansion. Lopez has been open about her struggles with the idea of her children growing up and leaving the family home. The twins' father, Anthony, is expecting his eighth child, the second with his latest wife, Nadia Ferreira, a beauty queen three decades his junior.

Lopez has been in the news recently for her romance with co-star Brett Goldstein and her divorce from Ben Affleck, which was finalized in 2024. Lopez's children have been growing up and developing their own identities, with Oskar's announcement of his new name and identification as male being a significant milestone.

The singer has been open about her love and support for her children, and it is clear that she is proud of Oskar's accomplishments and his decision to identify as male. The graduation ceremony was a celebration of Oskar's achievements and a moment for the family to come together and support each other. Lopez's children are growing up and becoming independent individuals, and it is clear that their mother is proud of the people they are becoming





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Jennifer Lopez Oskar Muniz Emme Marc Anthony Ben Affleck Jennifer Garner Samuel Affleck Guadalupe Rodriguez

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