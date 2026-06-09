Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down DM Dating: You Have to Make More of an Effort

Jennifer Lopez reveals she is not interested in social media dating and shares her thoughts on modern romance, along with reflections on her past relationship with Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez , the multi-talented singer and actress, recently shared her candid thoughts on modern romance and social media etiquette during an interview with Savannah Guthrie.

The 56-year-old star, known for her iconic roles in films like Maid in Manhattan and Selena, made it clear that she is not a fan of the casual, digital approach to dating that has become commonplace in today s world. When asked about the possibility of someone sliding into her DMs to win her heart, Lopez laughed it off, stating that such efforts would be fruitless.

She emphasized that anyone hoping to catch her attention needs to put in more effort than a simple Instagram message. This revelation comes as no surprise to those who have followed her career and personal life, as Lopez has always valued genuine connection and meaningful interactions over superficial online exchanges. Her stance highlights a growing sentiment among many celebrities and public figures who prefer to keep their personal lives private and away from the glare of social media platforms.

Lopez went on to discuss the public s fascination with her romantic relationships, noting that whenever she is seen with someone or working closely with a co-star, rumors inevitably begin to swirl. She told Savannah that this observation is true, acknowledging that she has been paired with almost everyone she has ever worked with professionally. This constant scrutiny has been a part of her life for decades, especially during her highly publicized relationship with Ben Affleck.

The pair, famously dubbed Bennifer by the media, first captured the world s attention in 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli. Their whirlwind romance led to an engagement, but the intense media pressure caused them to postpone their wedding in 2003, and they eventually called off the relationship in early 2004. Lopez later revealed that Affleck s discomfort with the constant media attention was a significant factor in their breakup.

Fast forward nearly two decades, and the couple surprised everyone by rekindling their romance in 2022. They married in a small ceremony in Las Vegas in July of that year, followed by a larger, star-studded reception at Affleck s estate in Georgia.

However, their second attempt at a lifelong partnership was not meant to be, as they separated in 2024. Despite the split, both Lopez and Affleck have spoken about their relationship with respect and dignity. In a recent interview with GQ, Affleck emphasized that there was no scandal or drama behind their decision to part ways. He described it simply as a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that everyone does.

Lopez echoed this sentiment in her interview with Savannah, choosing to focus on the positive aspects of their time together rather than dwelling on the end. Her mature perspective on love and loss resonates with many who admire her resilience and grace under the constant spotlight. Beyond her personal life, Lopez continues to thrive professionally. She has upcoming projects in both film and music, and her beauty and fashion lines remain popular.

Her candid interview serves as a reminder that even celebrities grapple with the challenges of modern dating and public perception. By setting boundaries and encouraging more meaningful connections, Lopez is leading by example and inspiring her fans to prioritize authenticity over digital convenience. While she may not be open to sliding into DMs, her message is clear: true romance requires effort, patience, and a willingness to go beyond the screen.

As the world becomes increasingly digital, Lopez s stance is a refreshing call to return to the fundamentals of human connection





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