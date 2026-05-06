Jennifer Lopez Slashes Price on Beverly Hills Mansion Amid Divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has reduced the price of her Beverly Hills mansion to $49,995,000 in her third attempt to sell the property she once shared with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The couple purchased the 38,000-square-foot estate in 2023 for $60,850,000 but have struggled to find a buyer since listing it for sale in 2024. Affleck has surrendered his share of the property, and Lopez is now solely responsible for all sale-related expenses.

Jennifer Lopez has once again put her sprawling Beverly Hills mansion on the market, this time with a significantly reduced asking price of $49,995,000. The 56-year-old superstar, who once shared the property with her ex-husband Ben Affleck , is making her third attempt to sell the luxurious estate after previous efforts failed to attract buyers.

The couple originally purchased the 38,000-square-foot property in May 2023 for $60,850,000, just a year into their marriage. However, their relationship took a turn for the worse, and Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024. The mansion was first listed for sale in July 2024 at nearly $68 million, but the price has since been slashed by nearly $20 million in a desperate bid to find a buyer.

According to legal documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Affleck surrendered his share of the property in early April 2025, and the couple amended their property settlement to reflect the changes. The updated agreement stipulates that Lopez will be solely responsible for all expenses related to the sale, including broker commissions, taxes, and closing costs. The Beverly Hills Estates, represented by realtors Rayni and Branden Williams, are handling the listing.

The mansion, described as recently renovated with top-tier quality, boasts an array of high-end amenities, including a boxing ring, sports lounge, fully equipped gym, basketball and pickleball courts, and a bar. Additionally, the estate features a 12-car garage, a guest penthouse, a caretaker house, and a two-bedroom guardhouse. Despite its lavish features, the property has struggled to find a buyer, prompting Lopez to lower the price multiple times.

In July 2025, the couple took the mansion off the market after receiving no offers, only to relist it again in September 2025 at $52 million. Affleck moved out of the home in July 2024, just a month before Lopez filed for divorce, marking the beginning of the end for their short-lived marriage. An insider revealed to the Daily Mail in June 2025 that Affleck is eager to sell the property to sever his final ties with Lopez.

The couple's attempts to sell the mansion privately before going public with the listing have also failed, adding to their frustration. The mansion's opulent features and prime Beverly Hills location make it a highly desirable property, but its steep price tag and the couple's high-profile divorce may be deterring potential buyers. As Lopez continues her efforts to sell the estate, she faces the prospect of taking a substantial financial loss on the property





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