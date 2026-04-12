Jennifer Lopez Stuns at Coachella with Surprise Performance Alongside David Guetta

Jennifer Lopez made a surprise appearance at Coachella 2026, performing with David Guetta. The event marked her debut at the festival and showcased her new single and signature style.

Jennifer Lopez electrified the crowd at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, with a surprise performance on Saturday. The 56-year-old singer, known for hits like On The Floor, took the Quasar Stage during David Guetta 's set to debut her new song, Save Me Tonight, which was released the previous month.

This appearance marked her first time performing at the iconic festival, a significant moment in a career spanning over 25 years. The audience erupted as Guetta introduced Lopez, who then emerged in a stunning, skin-tight silver bodysuit designed by The Blonds, with a plunging neckline. She paired it with a Julien McDonald feather jacket and Dolce & Ray-Ban sunglasses, showcasing her impeccable sense of style and stage presence. Her performance created a buzz of excitement just before the night's headliner, Justin Bieber, took to the main stage.<\/p>

Lopez's set was filled with high energy and crowd interaction. She playfully tossed her sunglasses to a lucky fan and then dramatically removed her feather jacket, whipping it back and forth before discarding it to the cheers of the audience. Guetta enthusiastically celebrated her appearance, embracing Lopez in the DJ booth as the crowd roared. This surprise performance was a part of her comeback, after wrapping up her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on March 28. Reports indicate she has been working tirelessly to maintain her peak physical and artistic condition, demonstrating her dedication and reminding fans of her enduring star power. A source mentioned her commitment to hard work and pride in her accomplishments as a Latina woman in the industry.<\/p>

The Coachella festival weekend showcased a diverse lineup of artists. Following Sabrina Carpenter's headline performance on Friday, Karol G took over the main stage on Sunday. The festival presented a wide range of musical genres and generations, including electronic artist Anyma, Young Thug, Turnstile, David Byrne, FKA twigs, Addison Rae, and Ethel Cain. Legacy artists such as Iggy Pop, Moby, and Devo also added to the rich program, while Radiohead hinted at their appearance under a mysterious note teasing The Bunker Debut of Kid A Mnesia. The xx and The Strokes also returned to the festival, increasing excitement. The booking of Justin Bieber as a headliner was a major milestone, as he had not officially been billed at Coachella before, although he had made surprise appearances in the past. Bieber was reportedly paid over $10 million for his performance, surpassing the compensation of other musical icons who have headlined the festival, such as Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. According to sources, this agreement was reached directly between Bieber and Goldenvoice, the promoter, demonstrating the singer's control over his career. This marks the beginning of a new era for Justin, where he is fully in control of his path.<\/p>





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