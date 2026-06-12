Jennifer Lopez wows in daring silver number as she poses for sizzling Instagram snaps in Cannes

Jennifer Lopez looked nothing short of sensational in a daring glittering silver number as she posed for sizzling Instagram snaps in Cannes on Thursday. The Hollywood star, 56, showcased her jaw-dropping figure in the extreme plunging cut out minidress and dazzling thigh high boots.

Jennifer Lopez wowed in an extreme plunging cut out minidress and dazzling thigh high boots as she posed for sizzling Instagram snaps in Cannes on Thursday.

The Hollywood star, 56, looked nothing short of sensational in the daring glittering silver number which showcased her jaw-dropping figure. Styling her long blonde tresses in loose waves, Jennifer added a pair of fishnet tights and elevated her frame in the dazzling black boots. The singer and actress posed up a storm for photos in her hotel room ahead of stepping out in the French Riviera. She penned: 'Tout va bien', which translates to 'Everything is fine'.

Elsewhere during her Cannes trip, JLo gave a glimpse of her stunning yellow look as she dressed to impress in the sleeveless floorlength gown. The Hollywood star, 56, looked nothing short of sensational in the daring glittering silver number which showcased her jaw-dropping figure.

The Office Romance star toted her belongings in a white Chanel handbag and added inches to her frame in a pair of coordinated heels. Following her Cannes trip, Jennifer headed to Paris where she joined David Guetta on stage at his gig. It comes after Jennifer discussed who she would have sex with, her love of toxic romances and healing from her 'hard' Ben Affleck split in an interview.

The star became a little fruity as she talked about her love of the movie True Romance while appearing on Brett Goldstein's podcast, Films To Be Buried With. The flick tells the story of a pop-culture enthusiast who steals cocaine from his new wife's pimp and tries to sell it in Hollywood, prompting mobsters who own the drugs to pursue the couple. Jennifer said: 'There are all these seedy characters in this movie.

Christian Slater, who works in this record store, who has hallucinations of Elvis, played by Val Kilmer...

'Patricia Arquette couldn't be better as a hooker with a heart of gold, the sweetest. 'And then to have Dennis Hopper as his dad and Christopher Walken in one of the greatest scenes of all time between two actors, then Brad Pitt as a stoner and James Gandolfini... Gary Oldman...

'I would have had sex with any one of them, which says a lot about the dark side of me. All of them were so f***ing good in this movie.

' She continued: 'Their performances were so top notch and so dynamic in these scenes... 'Patricia and James Gandolfini, the way he comes in, they beat the f**k out of each other, Christian Slater comes in and rescues her and she has that face for the rest of the movie but she's still so sexy. Anyway, I am down.

'The gold teeth, the whole thing, the dreads, I like it. ' The singer and actress posed up a storm for photos in her hotel room ahead of stepping out in the French Riviera. She penned: 'Tout va bien', which translates to 'Everything is fine' Elsewhere during her Cannes trip, JLo gave a glimpse of her stunning yellow look as she dressed to impress in the sleeveless floorlength gown.

The Office Romance star toted her belongings in a white Chanel handbag and added inches to her frame in a pair of coordinated heels. Jennifer also spoke to Brett, her co-star in the upcoming film Office Romance, about her difficult times, including her divorce from Ben Affleck and how her father helped her heal. The singer and actress, who has 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, split from her fourth husband in August 2024.

She admitted the 2024 Oscar-winning Brazilian biopic I'm Still Here had a huge impact on her as she tried to grapple with her complex feelings. Brett asked her: 'What's the film that changed your perspective on something or made you see the world in a new way?

' She replied: 'A couple years ago, I got really sick around Christmas time. My family was in town. My dad, my mom, my cousin, everybody.

'My Dad is not a sit-down watch-a-movie guy. My mom was all about movies, entertainment, musicals, the whole thing, I got all of that from her.

' Her father agreed to watch the film - in which Fernanda Torres portrays the real-life Eunice Paiva, whose politician husband Rubens Paiva (Selton Mello) disappeared during Brazil's 1964 to 1985 military dictatorship - with her. Jennifer noted: 'I think because I was sick. And at that time of my life, I was going through a divorce and thinking a lot about my kids.

'As you do when something like that happens in your life, . 'My dad was sitting there and something happened in my head and I just started crying, where I started calculating all of the things with my kids, my experience with my dad, like everything happened just all at once. 'My whole family knew I was going through a hard time… He turns around and he sees my fac





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