Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe reunite on 9-1-1 for the first time since 1997, sparking fan excitement during a 9-1-1: Nashville crossover event.

Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt has officially reunited with former co-star Ryan Phillippe on screen for the first time in nearly three decades. The 47-year-old star announced the long-awaited collaboration on Instagram earlier this month, highlighting the emotional significance of working alongside Phillippe, who is 52 years old. Their latest project involves a special crossover event between the hit drama series 9-1-1 and its spin-off 9-1-1: Nashville, which originally aired on a Thursday evening.

First Collaboration Since 1997 Horror Hit

The reunion marks a significant milestone for fans of the iconic 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer. Hewitt and Phillippe portrayed the characters Julie James and Ray Bronson in that classic movie, which also featured real-life couple Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. in leading roles. The actors have not appeared together on any major project since that era, making their current involvement in the 9-1-1 universe a rare and highly anticipated event for viewers who have followed their careers over the last twenty-seven years.

Also read James Blunt changes name to Ryan Air to celebrate album reaching No. 1

Overcoming Nerves and Professional Excitement

Hewitt opened up about the intense emotions she experienced before filming their scenes together. She described feeling incredibly nervous, noting that she had a dry mouth and a racing heart when she realized how much the moment meant to her. The actress admitted to People magazine that she felt like she had forgotten how to act, despite her extensive experience in the industry. She recalled greeting Phillippe with a big hug, during which he expressed that he thought the experience would be really fun. Hewitt shared her agreement, stating that she felt the same way about their reunion and the upcoming scenes.

On-Set Dynamics and Family Reactions

Beyond the professional aspects, Hewitt highlighted the genuine warmth and kindness Phillippe displayed during their time on set. She described the interaction as a dear diary moment, emphasizing that he remained the same lovely person he was when they first met at age eighteen. Hewitt was particularly touched by his interaction with her children, who visited the set that day. She noted that Phillippe was incredibly sweet with her kids, which added a layer of personal joy to the professional collaboration. This kindness stood in stark contrast to his character's behavior in the original film, where his role was portrayed as terrible and hateful toward her character.

Advertisement

Unique Integration Into the 9-1-1 Universe

The actress clarified that while the reunion evoked nostalgia, the new storyline offered a fresh perspective for the characters. She compared the experience to returning to the movie universe with her original co-stars but emphasized that this was a new development within the 9-1-1 framework. Hewitt, who has been a regular cast member since the second season in 2018, expressed her deep appreciation for the show. She described the production environment as a safe and lovely place filled with the best people, which contributed to the positive atmosphere surrounding the crossover event.

Fan Response and Social Media Impact

The announcement and subsequent filming of the reunion sparked a massive positive reaction from fans across social media platforms. Hewitt shared that she and Phillippe had been messaging each other to exchange screenshots and reactions as the news broke. She remarked that they felt they had broken the internet with the sheer volume of excitement and engagement generated by the news. The actress stated that they have had the best time sharing in the public's enthusiasm, noting that the genuine nature of their reunion resonated deeply with audiences. This widespread positive response has only heightened expectations for how the crossover will be received when the episodes officially air.

Reflecting on Past Works and Future Projects

Hewitt also took time to reflect on the legacy of the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise, specifically referencing the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. She appreciated the opportunity to revisit her character, Julie James, and her dynamic with Ray, played by Phillippe, even if it was just for promotional purposes and brief appearances. However, she distinguished the current TV project as something entirely different and new. The actress remains focused on her current role in 9-1-1, where she has built a substantial career over the last several years. Her enthusiasm for working with Phillippe again underscores the enduring impact of their early collaboration and the mutual respect that has developed between them over the decades.