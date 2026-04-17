Jennifer Meyer Flaunts Baby Bump in Los Angeles, Praises Ex Tobey Maguire's Parenting

Pregnant Jennifer Meyer was seen out in Los Angeles showcasing her growing baby bump. The jewelry designer, expecting her third child and first with fiancé Geoffrey Ogunlesi, also spoke about her amicable relationship with ex-husband Tobey Maguire and his role as a father.

Jennifer Meyer , the celebrated jewelry designer and ex-wife of actor Tobey Maguire , was recently spotted in Los Angeles, radiating a carefree spirit as she showcased her burgeoning baby bump. The expectant mother opted for a comfortable yet stylish ensemble, featuring a white crop top paired with vibrant pink-striped trousers and easy-to-wear flip-flops, perfect for navigating her day. Her noticeably prominent bump suggests her due date is rapidly approaching.

Meyer is eagerly anticipating her third child, a baby girl, and her first with fiancé Geoffrey Ogunlesi, a 34-year-old music executive. She already shares two children with Maguire: daughter Ruby, now 19, and son Otis, 16. The couple's romance blossomed in the summer of 2023, and they made their public debut as a pair at the prestigious Baby2Baby Gala in November of the same year. Their engagement was announced in August 2024, a joyful milestone Meyer shared on Instagram, attributing the surprise proposal and the exquisite ring entirely to Ogunlesi. This latest public appearance follows Meyer's announcement in December of the previous year that she and Ogunlesi were expecting a daughter. She has consistently documented her pregnancy journey through social media updates and public events, including a notable appearance at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party where she embraced maternity chic in a striking black gown that elegantly highlighted her pregnancy. Meyer has also recently spoken candidly about her harmonious post-divorce relationship with Tobey Maguire. During an interview on The Inside Edit podcast with Maeve Reilly, she described Maguire as not just her ex-husband but her closest confidant, someone she knows would do anything for her, and vice versa. She lauded the Spider-Man star, who is 50, as an exceptional father, an outstanding ex-husband, and a profoundly generous friend. Meyer reflected on how her divorce served as a significant learning experience, particularly in cultivating patience and maintaining strong family bonds. She explained that navigating the divorce while raising their daughter, who was around ten at the time, required a deep commitment to staying connected. The intensity of those times underscored the importance of resilience and mutual support. The actress and entrepreneur, daughter of studio executive Ron Meyer, met Maguire in 2003 while he was filming Seabiscuit. They became engaged in April 2006 and married on September 3, 2007, shortly after the birth of their first child, Ruby. Meyer, who launched her successful jewelry line in 2005, acknowledged that while Maguire is a wonderful co-parent, their journey together was not without its challenges. She admitted that both she and Maguire had significant hurdles to overcome, stating, 'My life was not easy every day, and I’m sure he would say the same thing. We definitely had to overcome some big hurdles.' After 10 years of marriage and a 14-year partnership, the couple separated in 2017. Meyer revealed that they initially kept their split private to shield their children from the news. She described this period as surreal, living together while no longer a couple, a decision driven by their desire to protect their children. The breakup was a mutual decision, and Meyer emphasized that no negative events transpired. She stated, 'It was just time to call it, and it was hard because we really loved each other and cared about each other.' She explained the complex emotions involved in ending a long-term relationship, noting that while initial anger might seem to ease the process, it was ultimately their enduring affection that defined their separation. The period that followed involved introspection, understanding the foundation of their relationship, and ultimately, fostering an open-door policy of mutual support. Meyer conceded that Maguire remains a constant presence in her life, frequently at her home and involved in every birthday celebration





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Jennifer Meyer Flaunts Growing Baby Bump in Chic LA Outing, Praises 'Best Friend' Ex Tobey MaguirePregnant Jennifer Meyer showcased her baby bump while enjoying a day out in Los Angeles. The jewelry designer, expecting her third child and first with fiancé Geoffrey Ogunlesi, also spoke warmly about her co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Tobey Maguire, calling him her best friend.

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