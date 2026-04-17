Jennifer Meyer Flaunts Growing Baby Bump in Chic LA Outing, Praises 'Best Friend' Ex Tobey Maguire

Pregnant Jennifer Meyer showcased her baby bump while enjoying a day out in Los Angeles. The jewelry designer, expecting her third child and first with fiancé Geoffrey Ogunlesi, also spoke warmly about her co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Tobey Maguire, calling him her best friend.

Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer , ex-wife of actor Tobey Maguire , was seen radiating joy while displaying her prominent baby bump during a casual outing in Los Angeles. Meyer donned a stylish white crop top paired with comfortable pink-striped trousers and flip-flops, an ensemble that effortlessly blended fashion with practicality as her due date approaches. The visible swell of her abdomen clearly indicated that her third child, a baby girl, is nearing arrival.

This child will be her first with fiancé Geoffrey Ogunlesi, a 34-year-old music executive. Meyer already shares two children with Maguire: daughter Ruby, aged 19, and son Otis, 16. The couple first crossed paths in the summer of 2023, making their public debut as a pair at the prestigious Baby2Baby Gala in November of the same year. Their engagement followed in August 2024, a happy announcement Meyer shared on Instagram, revealing that the proposal was a complete surprise orchestrated by Ogunlesi. Her pregnancy was initially revealed in December of the previous year, accompanied by photos showcasing her bump and the exciting news that they were expecting a daughter. Since then, Meyer has enthusiastically documented her pregnancy journey through social media and public appearances, including gracing the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a chic, belly-baring black gown, further solidifying her unique take on maternity fashion. Meyer's recent public appearance comes in the wake of her candid discussion about her amicable post-divorce relationship with Tobey Maguire on the December 1 episode of The Inside Edit podcast with Maeve Reilly. She described Maguire as an invaluable support system, stating, I now have an ex-husband who is my best friend and would do anything for me, and I would do anything for him, anything in the world. Meyer lauded Maguire as an exceptional father and friend, emphasizing his generosity. She reflected on how her divorce served as a profound lesson in patience and in the importance of maintaining strong family bonds, particularly during the formative years of their children. The experience, she explained, highlighted the necessity of staying connected during what she termed intense times. Meyer's past relationship with Tobey Maguire, the star of the Spider-Man franchise, began in 2003 while he was filming Seabiscuit. They became engaged in April 2006 and married on September 3, 2007, a year after welcoming their first child, Ruby. Meyer, who launched her successful jewelry line in 2005, acknowledged that while Maguire was a wonderful co-parent, their journey together was not without its challenges. She admitted that both she and Maguire had to overcome significant hurdles, though she expressed gratitude for his presence in her life. After 10 years of marriage and a 14-year partnership, the couple separated in 2017. However, they initially kept their split private to shield their children from the news, describing it as a strange period of living together while separated, a decision driven by a desire to protect their young family. Meyer stressed that the breakup was a mutual decision, devoid of any malice, and stemmed from the natural progression of their relationship. She characterized the end of their marriage as simply a matter of it being time to move on, despite their deep love and care for one another. The process of separating after building a life and family together, as she put it, was a profound act of self-discovery, prompting introspection on their initial connection. Today, Meyer and Maguire maintain an open-door policy, actively supporting each other, with Maguire remaining a constant presence in their family life and attending every birthday celebration





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