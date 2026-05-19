Jennifer Meyer's pregnant ex-wife looks ready to give birth in Los Angeles

Ex-wife of Tobey Maguire celebrates her second delivery with two teenage children and her fiancé. She hinted at her exciting new chapter in life.

Jennifer Meyer looked as if she was ready to give birth any day now when she was spotted venturing out in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 49-year-old ex-wife of Tobey Maguire was seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail as she proudly bared her massive baby bump in a brilliant white crop top on an outing with their two teen children: Ruby, 19, and Otis, 17. Meyer was out and about a week after her reported due date, which was said to be around Mother's Day. Her upcoming child will be her first with her 34-year-old fiancé, Geoff Ogunlesi, an entertainment executive.

Ogunlesi is the son of a multi-billionaire attorney and investment banker. Initially, she was married to Maguire, with whom she tied the knot in 2007, nearly a year after they welcomed Ruby and four years after their first meeting in 2003, during the production of Maguire's race-horse drama Seabiscuit.

Tobey Maguire's ex-wife Jennifer Meyer, 49, looked as if she was ready to give birth any day now when she was spotted venturing out in Los Angeles on Monday with their two teen children





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jennifer Meyer Jewelry Designer Ex-Wife Of Tobey Maguire Celebrating Second Delivery Second Delivery Los Angeles Baby Bump Two Teenage Children Gleaming White Crop Top

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nashville SC vs Los Angeles FC: Where to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel & Kick-Off TimeFind out where to watch Nashville SC vs Los Angeles FC live, including TV channel details, live stream options on Apple TV, and kick-off time for this MLS fixture at Geodis Park.

Read more »

Fred Dryer, the NFL star who also starred in Hunter, strolls in Los AngelesFred Dryer, known for his role as Detective Sgt. Rick Hunter on Hunter, was spotted enjoying a rare outing in Los Angeles, looking surprising athletic and spry in grey joggers.

Read more »

Jennifer Lopez's Latest Outing Called 'Diva' Behavior by Online CriticsSocial media pundits criticized Jennifer Lopez for waiting for people to clear a lobby before making a 'stage' paparazzi exit, while another person commented on her flirtatious behavior with co-star Brett Goldstein.

Read more »

Spencer Pratt vows to leave Los Angeles if he loses his mayoral bidSpencer Pratt, a Reality TV star, has gained traction among disaffected Angelenos with a rogue campaign for mayor to beat out Councilwoman Nithya Raman and oust Bass. He revealed his plans to leave the city should he lose the race.

Read more »