Jennifer Meyer Shows Off Baby Bump in Los Angeles, Expecting First Child with Fiancé Geoff Ogunlesi

Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, 48, was spotted in Los Angeles flaunting her baby bump while shopping, as she prepares to welcome her first child with fiancé Geoff Ogunlesi. The couple announced their engagement in 2024. Meyer was previously married to actor Tobey Maguire and shares two children with him.

Jennifer Meyer , the 48-year-old jewelry designer, was recently spotted in Los Angeles, showcasing her pregnancy. This sighting marks a significant milestone in her life as she prepares to welcome her first child with her fiancé, Geoff Ogunlesi , an entertainment executive. The paparazzi captured Meyer shopping in the Abbot Kinney area, where she sported a casual yet stylish ensemble: a cropped white T-shirt paired with patterned, wide-legged blue jeans, accentuated by a belt placed just below her baby bump . This public appearance offered a glimpse into her journey toward motherhood and generated considerable interest from both fans and media outlets.

Her pregnancy was announced in December 2025 via social media, with a heartfelt post expressing the couple's excitement and love for their soon-to-arrive baby girl. Ogunlesi echoed this sentiment in a comment, sharing the joy and anticipation surrounding the new arrival. The couple's journey together started with a red-carpet debut in November 2023, followed by their engagement in 2024. Ogunlesi's background is noteworthy, with his father, Adebayo Ogunlesi, a prominent lawyer and investment banker, holding an estimated net worth of $2.3 billion. He is the CEO and founder of The Ogunlesi Group, a music management company and has graduated from Amherst College. Meyer's background is also notable: her father is Ron Meyer, the cofounder of CAA and former executive at NBC, COO/President of Universal.

Adding to the anticipation, Meyer has been candidly sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey on social media. She posted a photo on Instagram wearing compression boots, designed to improve blood circulation and alleviate soreness, providing a relatable look into the physical aspects of her pregnancy. This picture, accompanied by others, offered a view into Meyer's preparation. She has also shared intimate photos with her future husband, capturing moments of intimacy and joy. One particularly tender snapshot showed the couple in bed, with Ogunlesi lovingly cradling her stomach. Furthermore, she included images from January and February, like a photo of herself resting on a couch, gently smiling, and the baby bump clearly visible in a cropped blue T-shirt. She also shared pictures from a recent trip to Hawaii, mentioning the local tradition of giving a pregnant woman an open lei for good luck, symbolizing the well wishes for the baby's arrival. These social media posts have created a deeper connection with her fans, allowing them to participate in her joy and share in the excitement of her motherhood journey.

Before her relationship with Ogunlesi, Meyer was married to actor Tobey Maguire. They separated in 2016 after nine years of marriage, with the divorce finalized in 2020. The couple shares two children, Ruby, 19, and Otis, 16. The announcement of her pregnancy, combined with the public appearances and social media updates, has kept her in the spotlight, and this has generated attention and buzz. The public's interest in Meyer's personal life reflects her celebrity status and the ongoing fascination with high-profile relationships and family dynamics. Her upcoming motherhood and her relationship with Ogunlesi are both topics of conversation, along with her fashion choices and personal life. The combination of these factors has captured the attention of fans and media alike. Overall, the public's continued interest in her life, including her previous marriage to Maguire and her current relationship, highlights the multifaceted nature of celebrity life and the enduring human interest in family, relationships, and new beginnings.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jennifer Meyer Pregnancy Geoff Ogunlesi Baby Bump Celebrity Tobey Maguire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Detains Iranian Nationals in Los Angeles, Following Orders to Revoke ResidencyFederal agents have arrested three Iranian nationals in Los Angeles, including the son of the notorious 'Screaming Mary' and a relative of the late Qassem Soleimani. The arrests are part of an ongoing crackdown on individuals with ties to the Iranian regime, driven by the Secretary of State's orders to revoke their legal residency. This action highlights a shift in US policy aimed at scrutinizing those with connections to hostile foreign entities.

Read more »

Jennifer Lopez Stuns at Coachella with Surprise Performance Alongside David GuettaJennifer Lopez made a surprise appearance at Coachella 2026, performing with David Guetta. The event marked her debut at the festival and showcased her new single and signature style.

Read more »

Ben Affleck Spotted with Children Amidst Property Settlement with Jennifer LopezBen Affleck was seen with his children in Los Angeles and transferred his share of their marital mansion to Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer Garner also shared insights into co-parenting.

Read more »

Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez Headline Coachella FestivalJustin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez delivered memorable performances at the Coachella music festival. Bieber headlined for the first time, performing a soulful set, while Lopez made a surprise guest appearance with David Guetta. Both artists thrilled the audience with their music and stage presence.

Read more »

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Coachella Debut, Calling it a Highlight of Her 'Happy Era'Jennifer Lopez reflects on her debut Coachella performance, sharing behind-the-scenes moments and expressing joy. The singer joined David Guetta on stage for their new song, showcased her evolving style, and emphasizes her 'happy era' during a transformative period.

Read more »

Abdulhamid Kircher’s Unflinching Portrait of a Single Mother in Los AngelesWith a gaze that is both unflinching and empathetic, Kircher’s latest photo book invites viewers into Sierra Kiss’s world – a place of hardship, resilience, and survival

Read more »