Jennifer Welch Faces Backlash Over Charlie Kirk Joke

Podcast host Jennifer Welch and co-host Angie Sullivan sparked outrage by mocking the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, drawing condemnation from critics and supporters alike.

Podcast host Jennifer Welch sparked immediate controversy on November 5, 2026, after making a joke regarding the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk during the Thursday episode of her show, I've Had It. Speaking alongside co-host Angie Sullivan, Welch celebrated the recent Democratic victories in the midterm elections while mocking the loss of Republican figures. The comment drew swift and fierce condemnation from across the political spectrum, with critics labeling the remarks as lacking basic decency and humanity.

The Podcast Controversy Details

During the recording, Welch and Sullivan read aloud a series of social media jokes celebrating the cultural shift they believed the election results represented. The hosts shared jokes about the return of woke culture, including fictional renaming of landmarks to Pronoun Park and Trans Towers. They also mocked Chick-fil-A for opening on Sundays and criticized mega churches for their stances on LGBTQ+ issues. The segment took a dark turn when Welch read a specific joke that read, We are digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again.

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The hosts laughed for more than twenty seconds while reacting to the comment about Kirk. Welch then added that Kirk had been shot by a MAGA person, a white person, or a white MAGA family. This statement referenced Tyler Robinson, the twenty-two-year-old suspect charged with Kirk's assassination in September 2025 at Utah Valley University. Prosecutors allege that Robinson confessed to killing the conservative activist because he had enough of his hatred. There is no evidence that Robinson espoused MAGA views, a fact that Welch ignored in her joke.

Critics Condemn the Remarks

The segment went viral quickly, drawing intense backlash from political commentators and associates of Kirk. Andrew Kolvet, a Turning Point USA spokesperson and close friend of Kirk, responded on X with a harsh message. He wrote that he did not know where or when Jennifer Welch would regret her actions, but she would certainly regret being described as an ugly and demonic witch for laughing at the murder of an innocent man. Kolvet's statement highlighted the deep offense taken by Kirk's supporters regarding the trivialization of his death.

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Other prominent voices also spoke out against the podcast hosts. Journalist Glenn Greenwald condemned the behavior on X, noting that very few on the left would object on grounds of basic decency. He questioned the courage of commentators to publicly cackle and celebrate when someone is fatally shot in the neck. Greenwald suggested that online group-think prevents many from voicing even trivial criticism of such behavior. Political commentator Rita Panahi also branded Welch and Sullivan as thoroughly disgusting, calling them monsters who believe they are moral superiors.

Celebration of Democratic Wins

Beyond the specific joke about Kirk, Welch used the episode to express her pride in the democratic process and the cleverness of liberal voters. She praised people across the country for their mocking jokes about Republican wipeouts, stating that these interactions made her feel patriotic. Welch contrasted her enjoyment of liberal creativity with her hatred for America when watching Fox News. She described herself as a fierce patriot who loves the country because of the cleverness displayed by those opposing her political opponents.

The incident underscores the intense polarization that continues to define American political discourse. While Welch viewed her comments as part of a broader celebration of cultural and political victory, critics argued that crossing the line to mock violence undermines democratic norms. The backlash serves as a reminder of the high stakes involved in public commentary on sensitive topics like political violence. As the digital echo chambers of the internet amplify both praise and condemnation, the incident remains a focal point for debates about free speech and civility in modern media.