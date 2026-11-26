An inquest into the death of Jenny Hall determined she died from a reckless overdose in County Durham. Dashcam footage and witness testimony detailed the events leading to her tragic passing in February.

An inquest at Crook Coroners' Court concluded that Jenny Hall, a 23-year-old long-distance runner from County Durham, died following a 'reckless overdose' of medication in the remote Teesdale area.

The verdict delivered by Area Coroner Crispin Oliver determined that while Miss Hall was in a highly distressed state, she did not possess a settled determination to end her own life.

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Her body was discovered in a stream on February 23, 2025, approximately 2.4 kilometers from where she had parked her vehicle in a lay-by on the B6278 between Eggleston and Stanhope.

Mechanism Of The Fatal Incident

Post-mortem examination results revealed that the cause of death was the combined effects of amphetamines and paracetamol within her system.

Coroner Oliver noted that the concentration of these substances was very high, leading to the conclusion that she took a substantial overdose while experiencing significant emotional turmoil.

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The timeline indicates that Miss Hall left her family farm in Tow Law on February 18, 2025, at approximately 3pm.

Dashcam footage recovered by Durham Police showed her driving a red Ford Focus, visibly sobbing and talking to herself as she traveled toward the remote search area.

Family Perspectives And Stakeholder Views

Her father, Stephen Hall, recounted the final interaction with his daughter, noting she appeared tearful and stated she was going to Tesco.

He expressed regret that he did not suggest accompanying her for a walk, admitting he was unaware she intended to go hiking when she departed.

Miss Hall's mother, Karen Hall, described her daughter as ambitious and confident, believing she would secure new employment despite recently leaving her job at an accountancy firm.

Sister Helen Hall stated the family does not believe the death was a suicide, leaning instead toward an accidental or unintentional overdose.

Scale Of The Search Operation

A massive search effort was launched covering 60 miles of rugged terrain after Miss Hall failed to return home by 6:30pm on February 18.

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The operation was led by the Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue Team, utilizing resources from 20 different teams.

At the peak of the search, 120 mountain rescue volunteers and ten specially trained dogs were deployed to locate the missing woman.

Despite bad weather conditions during the search, the family farm's financial accounts, which Miss Hall managed, were reported to be behind.

Impact And Immediate Consequences

Miss Hall was a member of the Durham Fell Runners club, where colleagues paid tribute to her as a bright spark and fiercely independent individual.

She had recently been given money by her family to book a private GP appointment regarding her wellbeing and a recent diagnosis of ADHD.

Investigators found no evidence on her iPad or phone indicating a plan for self-harm, supporting the coroner's assessment of a reckless rather than premeditated act.

The verdict closes the legal inquiry into the death, acknowledging the tragedy that befell the Hall family and the community of County Durham.