Jenny Han Urges Fans to Stop Visiting 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Movie Set to 'Protect Our Process'

The author of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' has asked fans to refrain from visiting the movie set, citing disruptions to filming and stress on the cast. The upcoming film will conclude the story of Belly Conklin and her love triangle with the Fisher brothers, following the success of the Prime Video series. Behind-the-scenes reports suggest cast members felt pressured into signing on for the movie while negotiating salary increases.

Jenny Han , the author of The Summer I Turned Pretty , has urged fans to refrain from visiting the set of the upcoming movie adaptation , emphasizing the need to 'protect our process.

' The film serves as a continuation of the popular Prime Video series, which is based on Han's book trilogy and concluded its third season last year. The show revolves around Isabel 'Belly' Conklin, portrayed by Lola Tung, and her intricate love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, respectively.

Since the movie's announcement, enthusiastic fans have been attempting to uncover plot details by visiting the North Carolina set, prompting Han to address the issue. In an Instagram Stories post, she explained that such visits disrupt filming, hinder actors' performances, and create unnecessary stress for the cast and crew. She wrote, 'When people come to set, film, and share videos, it disrupts the work. It makes it harder for actors to get into character and causes unnecessary anxiety for them.

' Han also highlighted the production challenges, noting that crews often have to pause filming to clear crowds, which breaks their focus. She appealed to fans, stating, 'This story means a lot to me, and I know it means a lot to you, too. I want to give you the best version of this movie. Please help protect our process.

' Prime Video echoed Han's sentiments, posting a 'Privacy Please' message on social media, urging fans to avoid sharing set locations. The third season of the series ended with Belly and Conrad finally finding love, despite the complications of their love triangle with Jeremiah. The movie was announced in September as a conclusion to the story, with Han revealing it was always her intention to wrap up the narrative in a film rather than on television.

She told People, 'I knew that's what I wanted to do, and I knew that it was going to take a beat to put everything into place. I feel like there are still some more things that the audience wants to see, and I wanted to deliver that to them in a bigger way than just wrapping up at the end of the season.

' However, behind-the-scenes tensions have emerged, with reports suggesting that cast members felt pressured into signing on for the movie while still working on the TV show. According to Deadline, actors including Tung, Briney, Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, and Rain Spencer negotiated salary increases before the third season. The publication claims that while the first season performed well, the show initially 'flew under the radar' as Prime Video was less known for young adult content.

The series' growing popularity led to renegotiated contracts with Wiip, the lead studio behind the project. Sources told Deadline that actors were asked to commit to the movie during advanced or final stages of salary negotiations, with some reportedly feeling 'forced' to sign under the threat of losing their raises. While studio sources insist the actors were 'aligned' with the proposal, talent sources suggest otherwise.

The salary increases are believed to be around $100,000 per episode, with series lead Lola Tung reportedly earning more than her male co-stars throughout the show





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The Summer I Turned Pretty Jenny Han Prime Video Movie Adaptation Fan Interference

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