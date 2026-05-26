Jenny Mollen Breaks Her Silence on Separation from Jason Biggs

Jenny Mollen, Jason Biggs' estranged wife, has broken her silence on their separation. She shared her struggles with being present and feeling worthy in a Substack essay.

Jason Biggs ' estranged wife Jenny Mollen broke her silence on Monday - 11 days after they confirmed they were separating after 18 years of marriage.

In a Substack essay titled 'Don't Tell Me What It Is,' the 46-year-old content creator admitted she's always struggled with the idea of being present, which might have contributed to the split. The Arizona-born blonde spent Monday packing for her trip to Italy to celebrate her 47th birthday this Saturday. Mollen admitted that because she was 'middle-aged with ADHD' it feels 'impossible to appreciate anything while you're in it.

' She compared her life to a 'waiting room I'm trapped in before an operation. ' The NY Times bestselling author said she has never felt 'worthy and validated' in her life, and has been waiting for something to cure her feelings of inadequacy





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