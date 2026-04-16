Jenny Powell Embraces Cold Water Therapy After Hysterectomy and Daughter's Surgery

Television presenter Jenny Powell, 58, shared empowering photos of herself in a red swimsuit during a cold water lake swim, highlighting the importance of both stillness and pace in life. The post comes after a challenging year for the star, who underwent a hysterectomy and whose daughter, Connie, also faced surgery. Powell has been an advocate for women's health, sharing her own experiences to raise awareness and encourage others to address their symptoms.

Television presenter Jenny Powell , a familiar face known for her enduring fitness and presence on Greatest Hits radio, recently embraced a refreshing cold water lake swim, showcasing her remarkable figure in a vibrant red swimsuit. The 58-year-old shared intimate moments from her icy dip on Instagram, a welcome respite from her busy broadcasting schedule.

Her accompanying captions spoke volumes about finding balance in life, contrasting the tranquility of her lakeside pause with the energetic rhythm of her return to the airwaves. Powell reflected on the necessity of both quiet contemplation and active engagement, stating, 'From stillness… to showtime✨ Earlier this week — sunshine, cold water, quiet moments by the lake… just breathing it all in. Fast forward to now — rain on the windows, back to reality… and back on the radio. And I've realised… you kind of need both. The pause… and the pace. The calm… and the chaos.' This commitment to self-care and mental reset comes after a period of significant personal challenges, during which Powell has bravely shared her health journey with the public. Her advocacy for women's health has resonated deeply with many, offering support and encouragement to those facing similar battles. The presenter’s transparent approach serves as a powerful reminder that vulnerability can be a source of strength and connection. Earlier this year, Powell also made a rare public appearance with her fiancé, Martin Lowe, as they celebrated New Year's Eve at Soho House in Manchester. The couple, who have been engaged for twelve years since Martin proposed on New Year's Eve in 2014, have openly discussed their decision to remain permanently engaged rather than marry. Powell, a mother of two daughters, Constance, 24, and Pollyanna, 16, from a previous relationship, has been particularly open about her health experiences, notably her decision to undergo a robotic hysterectomy 12 months prior to address extreme menopausal symptoms. She has not shied away from displaying her surgical scars, viewing them as symbols of resilience and a means to raise awareness about women's health issues. This candidness has fostered a strong connection with her followers, many of whom have shared their own experiences and sought her advice. Powell's commitment to open communication about health was further underscored by a poignant coincidence that occurred on the first anniversary of her own surgery. Her eldest daughter, Constance, known as Connie, was admitted to the same hospital and underwent surgery with the same surgeon to have a cyst removed amidst her own battle with PCOS. Powell shared this emotional parallel on social media, describing the moment the surgeon, Dr. El-Gizawy, recognized her and mentioned how her hysterectomy journey had helped and comforted many of his patients. This shared experience, though emotionally charged, highlighted the interconnectedness of their journeys and Powell's unwavering dedication to supporting other women. She urged her followers to heed their symptoms, be persistent with medical professionals, and to talk openly about their experiences, reassuring them that they are never alone. Powell's message is one of empowerment, emphasizing that even after significant health events, a fulfilling and vibrant life is achievable, a sentiment she embodies with her own 'pretty awesome' zest for life as a womb-free woman





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