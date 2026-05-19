Jenny Powell Stranded At Porto Beach Without Pants As Ocean Swept Away Her Trousers, Calls For Help As She Lives Out Of Trash Bag

TV presenter, Jenny Powder, experienced a predicament after her trousers were swept up by the ocean throughout a sun-soaked beach trip in Porto. She encountered the mishap as she attempted to have a dip in the ocean and left her trousers hanging out on a nearby rock.

Jenny Powell shared a fantastic body in a black bikini on her Instagram profile on the day before, triggering an incredible blunder when her trousers vanished into the ocean as she embarked on a break at Porto.

The TV presenter, 58, showcased her exceptional behind-the-scenes design while wandering around the sun-soaked seashore and snappily posed for photographs in her bikini. The ocean swept her trousers away, and she felt the need to bring some individuals along with her to Porto as she didn't have pants to go back home with. After the trouble, she revealed that her trousers had been washed into the Atlantic.

She later made an appearance in a video back at her lodging, chuckle, and mentioned, 'With no pants on, I've zero likelihood of getting that Uber driver.

' In a subsequent video back at her hotel, she said, 'I can't wait to get some pants on. ' She shown her scars from her harrowing surgery to raise comprehension. She has two kids from an earlier relationship, including Constance, 24, and Pollyanna, 16. Throughout her appearance with her companion Martin Lowe for New Year's Eve this year at Soho House in Manchester, she looked marvelous in a black cuitvery dress.

He has proposed to her on New Year's Eve in 2014, and they have been engaged for a total of 12 years. As she stayed with them post-surgery, her two children, Connie and Pollyanna, were back in the same hospital at the same time. She, then, rolled out her personal story of going through hysterectomy as a result of menopaus





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