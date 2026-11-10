Jensen Huang Alleged Espionage Link with Alice Huang

US investigation reveals Alice Huang may have spied for China to influence Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on chip sales. Explore the details of the alleged espionage case.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is at the center of a high-stakes international espionage investigation involving Alice Huang, a former Chinese television reporter with deep ties to artificial intelligence infrastructure deals. The US Commerce Department suspects Alice Huang acted as an agent for China's Ministry of State Security, utilizing her relationship with the technology titan to bypass export restrictions on advanced semiconductors.

Tracing the Alice Huang Connection

Alice Huang rose through the tech world with a background that included work at Beijing's state broadcaster and private equity advising for major banks like HSBC. Following the October 2022 restrictions by former President Joe Biden on AI chip shipments to China, she acquired a dormant video game firm and rebranded it as Megaspeed International. This entity quickly pivoted to AI cloud computing and became the largest buyer of Nvidia chips in Southeast Asia.

Also read What is Nvidia, who is Jensen Huang and who is Alice Huang?

Nvidia and AI Chip Export Ban

Despite the clear geopolitical tensions surrounding advanced computing hardware, Jensen Huang met with Alice Huang multiple times in late 2024 and May 2025. These meetings occurred in Taipei, including a public sighting in June 2024 at a technology trade show bar and another in May 2025 after a business dinner. During this period, Megaspeed International's sister company in Malaysia began purchasing £3.6 billion worth of AI equipment containing Nvidia chips.

US Commerce Department Probe Actions

Trade records indicate the Malaysian firm imported goods worth more than a thousand times its cash balance, prompting immediate suspicion. The US Commerce Department launched an investigation suspecting the equipment was being smuggled into China. Surveillance teams began monitoring Alice Huang in late 2024 as investigators pieced together a complex network of shell companies designed to circumvent the semiconductor ban.

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Political Influence via Donald Trump

As the probe deepened, new details emerged regarding political influence. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is a key donor to Donald Trump and reportedly persuaded the President to roll back restrictions on selling certain advanced AI chips to China. In the last spring, US intelligence officials shared a memo with policymakers in the Trump administration, explicitly identifying Alice Huang as a spy tasked with influencing chip availability.

Corporate Fallout and Current Status

Journalist Stephen Witt noted that Alice Huang lacked a business or computer science background, raising red flags that Jensen Huang allegedly ignored. When the affair became public, Jensen Huang initially claimed a professional relationship but later confessed to infidelity. Alice Huang's whereabouts remain unknown as the US government continues to pursue its case regarding the alleged smuggling and espionage scheme.