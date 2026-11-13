Jensen Huang Biography Exposes Temper And Affairs

Stephen Witt's op-ed reveals former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's angry outbursts and infidelity scandal involving multiple women. Read the full report on the leadership crisis.

Stephen Witt, the biographer behind the book The Thinking Machine, has published a starkly critical account of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. In a New York Times op-ed released on Thursday, Witt detailed a personality marked by arrogance, explosive anger, and significant personal deception. This revelation comes immediately after Huang resigned from his position following public admissions of extramarital affairs with three different women.

Arrogance And Angry Outbursts

Witt alleges that Huang spent years cloaking his true nature behind a carefully curated image of humility. During their initial meetings in 2023, Huang would deflect praise for his own successes by loudly praising his staff. He also engaged in performative gestures, such as leaving extravagant tips at small restaurants, including a single incident where he left a one thousand dollar tip on a one hundred dollar bill. Witt characterizes these actions not as generosity, but as self-flattery designed to manipulate public perception.

Also read Nvidia Investigates Jensen Huang and VP Kimberly Powell Alleged Affair

The biographer describes a leader with zero tolerance for dissent. Witt states that contradicting Huang, even on trivial matters, triggered immediate and violent verbal explosions. These screaming fits were reported to last for an hour or more, leaving witnesses terrified. According to Witt, the majority of the executive staff at Nvidia appeared genuinely afraid of Huang's temper, creating a culture of silence rather than open discourse.

Exposing Marital Infidelity

While Huang publicly presented himself as a devoted family man, Witt claims this image was a deliberate fabrication. Huang was married to his wife Lori for over forty years and often spoke affectionately of their two children, Madison and Spencer, who both worked at the company. Witt notes that the family traveled together and that their affection seemed genuine to outside observers. However, this facade cracked completely after Huang admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy.

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The resignation occurred on Thursday, triggered by the exposure of these relationships. Huang admitted to Sunday that he had an affair with Alice Huang. He was also allegedly involved with Kimberly Powell, the vice president of health care at Nvidia. An unnamed third woman, who also worked at the artificial intelligence giant, was reportedly part of his secret life. Witt describes the betrayal of his wife Lori as absolute and devastating to the family unit.

Nvidia Workplace Culture Shifts

Witt highlights a significant shift in the internal culture of Nvidia under Huang's leadership. He describes the company in the 1990s as a traditional boys club where men drank beer and played video games in the office. By 2023, however, Huang was making impassioned public calls for gender parity. Witt points out that men still accounted for eighty percent of the employee base at that time. The biographer suggests Huang's push for female empowerment may have had ulterior motives related to his private behavior.

Specific Allegations And Evidence

Evidence of these affairs has surfaced through multiple sources and locations. Kimberly Powell and Huang were reportedly captured on video being affectionate at a hotel in San Jose, California, during an Nvidia conference in March. This behavior allegedly violated the company code of conduct, which instructs employees to avoid situations where their actions conflict with personal relationships.

The situation with Alice Huang involved high-stakes espionage concerns. Reports allege she boasted about her close relationship with Huang as far back as June 2024. At a computer industry trade show in Taipei, Taiwan, she summoned him to a bar where they were drinking with other executives. She reportedly told the group that Jensen was a great friend. Huang arrived wearing his trademark leather jacket and sat closely beside her for photographs.

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Witt notes that despite probing for rumors of marital friction or infidelity while writing the biography, everyone involved insisted the couple's marriage was idyllic. This universal agreement makes the subsequent revelations more shocking. The resignation of Huang marks the end of an era for the chipmaker. The company must now navigate the fallout from these personal scandals and the toxic leadership style described by its own biographer.