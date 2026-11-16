Jensen Huang Divorce Settlement Could Reach $70 Billion Amid Scandal

Lori Huang may secure an unprecedented eleven-figure divorce payout from ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Details on the $70 billion estimate and the ongoing political fallout follow.

Jensen Huang, the former Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia, faces the possibility of an eleven-figure divorce settlement if his marriage to Lori Huang ends in separation. The former tech leader abruptly stepped down from his position last Thursday following revelations of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, a suspect in a Chinese espionage investigation. His current net worth is estimated at over $155 billion, creating the potential for one of the largest financial payouts in legal history.

Divorce Settlement Financial Projections

Divorce attorney Vikki Ziegler stated that Lori Huang could be entitled to a payout of up to $70 billion. This figure represents roughly 50 percent of the marital estate, contingent on Nvidia stock valuations at the time of the settlement. Ziegler told NewsNation that strategic divorce proceedings could potentially increase this amount further, describing it as one of the most expensive paydays ever witnessed in the United States.

Also read Newly surfaced photos show Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang embracing 'Chinese spy' Alice Huang

The couple reportedly did not have a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement in place prior to the separation. Ziegler noted that because Jensen Huang admitted to infidelity, Lori Huang would likely hold a significant advantage in negotiations. She advised both parties to handle the settlement quietly and quickly to avoid public escalation, noting that Lori Huang has not yet made any public statements regarding the situation.

Details of Alleged Extramarital Relationships

Investigations into the former CEO's personal life have revealed multiple relationships outside his marriage. Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang, who is not related to him but serves as an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data center company. US authorities suspect Megaspeed of smuggling restricted Nvidia chips to China and tasked Alice Huang with obtaining sensitive information from Jensen Huang to influence business decisions.

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Subsequent reports indicated additional infidelities. Reuters reported that Jensen Huang may have had a second relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's Vice President of Healthcare. Powell, who is 43 years old, reported directly to Jensen Huang. Nvidia maintains strict rules regarding relationships between supervisors and employees, which would be violated by such a connection. A third affair with an unidentified Nvidia employee was also alleged shortly after the initial reports surfaced.

Political and Corporate Reactions to Fallout

The scandal has triggered significant political and corporate maneuvering. Silicon Valley executives are forming a war room to lobby for Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia, seeking backing from the White House. Supporters cite his 33-year leadership and pivotal role in the AI boom. An open letter demanding his reinstatement has been signed by Elon Musk, Tim Sweeney of Epic Games, nearly 9,000 Nvidia employees, and over 83,000 investors.

Despite this support, there is resistance within the government. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for a dramatic shakeup in Nvidia's leadership. President Trump offered a nuanced response, calling Jensen Huang a tremendous talent but stating he was right to resign if Alice Huang was confirmed as a spy. Trump emphasized the unique complexity of the chips Jensen Huang built and acknowledged the gravity of the security breach while praising his business achievements.

Next Steps for Nvidia Leadership

Colette Kress has replaced Jensen Huang as the CEO of Nvidia. While she takes the helm, behind-the-scenes efforts continue to advocate for the former executive's return. The situation remains volatile as legal, corporate, and political entities weigh the value of Jensen Huang's contributions against the severity of the security and ethical breaches. The outcome of the divorce proceedings and the political lobbying efforts will likely shape the future trajectory of the company in the coming weeks.