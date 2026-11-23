President Donald Trump urges Nvidia board to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang following personal scandal and national security questions, citing Attorney General confirmation of no unlawful conduct.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang officially resumed his leadership role on Monday morning after a temporary suspension triggered by severe personal and legal controversies. The decision follows a concerted intervention by President Donald Trump, who publicly urged the corporate board to restore Huang to his position. This reinstatement comes just days after Huang voluntarily stepped down from his post on November 12 amidst allegations of infidelity and espionage-related concerns.

Trump Intervention Drives Reinstatement Decision

President Donald Trump actively facilitated Huang's return to the Nvidia helm by directly contacting the board members over the weekend. The President stated that he spoke with the directors on Sunday night to secure their cooperation in bringing the tech executive back. Vice President JD Vance also participated in this effort by holding private discussions with Huang over the weekend to help secure the necessary assurances for the board.

Also read Trump Claims He Convinced Nvidia Board to Rehire CEO Jensen Huang

Trump emphasized that the federal government had cleared Huang of any wrongdoing that would prevent his return. He claimed that Attorney General Todd Blanche and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton confirmed the administration possessed no evidence of unlawful conduct by the CEO. Trump asserted that these officials had been studying the allegations against Huang for a significant period before he intervened.

Infidelity Scandal and Wife Lori Stand Firm

The controversy surrounding Jensen Huang began with his admission of an affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. The CEO had abruptly resigned on November 12 after confessing to the relationship. Reports subsequently revealed additional extramarital affairs with Kimberley Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care, and an unnamed third employee at the firm.

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Despite the public nature of these scandals, President Trump stated that Jensen's wife, Lori, has decided to support her husband. Trump told The New York Times that Lori has worked out their personal issues and described her as a very good wife who remains by his side. The couple, who met at Oregon State University when they were lab partners, have been married for 41 years and raised two children.

Espionage Allegations and National Security Concerns

Beyond personal misconduct, Jensen Huang faced scrutiny over potential national security risks. US intelligence services had suspected Alice Huang of smuggling restricted Nvidia chips into China and extracting sensitive technical intelligence. Beijing has consistently denied these espionage allegations, maintaining that the accusations are unfounded.

However, President Trump declared that the US government has no reason to believe Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia poses a threat to national security. He cited the Attorney General's confirmation as the primary reason for his confidence in the CEO's innocence. Trump noted that he would not have recommended reinstatement if authorities believed there was a problem with the CEO's conduct.

Business Impact and Future Outlook

Jensen Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993, and the company has since become a dominant force in the artificial intelligence sector. His two children, Madison and Spencer, currently hold key positions within high-priority business units at the corporation. Lori Huang serves as the president of the family's $9 billion charitable foundation and frequently accompanies her husband to high-profile events.

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The reinstatement marks a significant moment for Nvidia's strategic direction and stability. With the immediate legal and political pressures alleviated by federal confirmation of no charges, the company can now focus on its technological development and market expansion. The resolution of this high-profile scandal underscores the complex intersection of personal conduct, corporate governance, and national security in the modern technology landscape.