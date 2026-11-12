Jensen Huang Resigns as Nvidia CEO After Affairs with Alleged Chinese Spy and Executive; Shares Plunge 10%

Nvidia founder Jensen Huang has resigned following an investigation into extramarital affairs with an alleged Chinese spy and a subordinate, causing shares to drop 10% and wiping $730bn off the company's value this week. CFO Colette Kress takes over on an interim basis.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang has resigned after an investigation into his extramarital affairs with a woman suspected to be a Chinese spy and a senior executive at the company.

Nvidia Shares Plunge Following CEO Resignation

The news sent Nvidia shares plunging 10%, taking losses this week to $730 billion. Chief financial officer Colette Kress, who has worked at Nvidia since 2013, will take the reins on an interim basis as the board searches for a permanent successor. The resignation follows a New York Times investigation revealing that Huang had been the target of an espionage plot by the Chinese government.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Alleged Second Affair with VP Kimberly Powell

He admitted to an affair with Alex Huang, a Chinese executive at a company based in Singapore, who had allegedly been recruited by the Chinese Communist Party. A second affair involved a high-ranking Nvidia colleague. The board has launched an independent investigation to assess potential security breaches and ethical violations. Jensen Huang's departure marks the first major crisis for the chipmaker that powers the global artificial intelligence boom.

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The company was originally founded in a Denny's restaurant by Huang alongside co-founders Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. Its early history included near-bankruptcy when a deal to design chips for Sega failed, only to be saved by the gaming company. Nvidia eventually achieved breakthrough success with the RIVA graphics accelerator and developed CUDA software, which initially puzzled Wall Street but later became essential for AI computation. The firm also acquired Mellanox to enhance its networking capabilities for server racks.

Investors Assess Key Man Risk at Nvidia

Investors and analysts have long noted the intense key man risk associated with Huang's leadership style. Stacy Rasgon from the research firm Bernstein stated that stakeholders always knew the leadership structure was fragile. He noted that it is not immediately obvious who the successor would be, suggesting that the market perceives blood in the water for the company's stock. The company wrote in a press release: Jensen's contributions to Nvidia are profound.

Nvidia is one of the most consequential technology companies in the world. The Board and the company thank Jensen for his immeasurable contributions to the company and the industry. Comparisons to other high-profile tech leadership disputes have emerged among investors assessing the potential impact. When McDonald's and Intel parted ways with executives over consensual relationships, their shares fell less than 3 percent.

Nvidia Crisis Compared to Tesla Turmoil

However, the stakes for Nvidia are significantly higher due to Huang's unique stature. The situation resembles the turmoil at Tesla involving Elon Musk, where the Securities and Exchange Commission sued the company in 2018. Tesla's stock fell 15 percent during that period, reflecting investor anxiety over potential leadership removal. The personal history of the woman involved adds another layer of complexity.

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Alice Huang, a tech executive, has a history of controversial associations dating back nearly a decade. She previously worked alongside Kang Wei, a financier who was her romantic and business partner. Kang Wei faced multiple investigations for stock market violations in China during that time, raising questions about the background and integrity of the relationships surrounding Nvidia's leadership. The sudden exit poses severe challenges for the continuity of Nvidia's dominant position in the AI infrastructure market.

The company's stock, which had benefited from the launch of ChatGPT and the subsequent demand for AI accelerators, now faces uncertainty. Institutional investors are calculating the probability of long-term damage to the firm's valuation and strategic direction. The loss of the founder-CEO could disrupt ongoing negotiations and partnerships that rely on his personal authority. Market participants are closely watching the independent committee's investigation to determine if any classified information was compromised.

National Security Concerns Impact Nvidia Operations

The allegation that the partner was a Chinese spy introduces significant national security concerns for the United States. These issues could lead to stricter regulatory scrutiny of Nvidia's operations and export controls. The company must now navigate this crisis while maintaining its technical leadership in graphics processing units. Succession planning remains an urgent priority for the board of directors.

With no obvious internal candidate identified as the next chief executive, the search for a replacement will likely attract global attention. The transition period could see increased volatility in the semiconductor sector as competitors attempt to capitalize on Nvidia's temporary instability. The resolution of this scandal will define the next chapter of the company's history.