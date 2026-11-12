Jensen Huang Resigns as Nvidia CEO After Admitting Affair with Alleged Chinese Spy

Jensen Huang has resigned as Nvidia CEO after admitting an extramarital affair with a woman US authorities believe was a Chinese spy. CFO Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO.

Jensen Huang has resigned as CEO, President and board member of Nvidia, effective immediately. The resignation was announced on Thursday, following his admission of an extramarital affair with a woman US authorities believe was a Chinese spy.

Nvidia said Colette Kress, current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has agreed to serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Kress said in a statement: NVIDIA's strength has always come from its people, and together with our leadership team, I am committed to building on the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last 33 years. Huang's departure marks a startling end to his more than 33-year tenure at the company he co-founded in 1993.

Also read Nvidia Shares Plummet After CEO Jensen Huang's Admitted Affair Scandal

Huang, 63, told staff in an open letter that he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologised, but did not give further details. He said: I support the investigation and will co-operate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting America's national security.

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Affair and Spy Concerns

The scandal has plunged the chipmaker at the heart of the global AI boom into crisis. It also emerged on Wednesday that Huang had an affair with a senior executive within Nvidia. The New York Times reported last month that Huang had an affair with an unrelated business executive called Alice Huang. US intelligence had determined she was a Chinese spy.

Alice Huang ran Singapore-based company Megaspeed International, which has previously been suspected of illicitly shipping restricted Nvidia chips to China in breach of US export controls. Nvidia has launched an investigation after reports Mr Huang had a relationship with the businesswoman who allegedly passed information to Beijing. Huang has been summoned to appear before the US Congress amid significant national security concerns over the alleged affair.

A confidential briefing is being sought on Capitol Hill from the chief executive on the tech giant's security protocols against foreign adversary espionage. A ministry of foreign affairs spokesman said: The so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated. It is nothing but smears against China. Huang, known for sporting a leather jacket, is a high-profile, charismatic figure who has mingled with royalty and is a regular visitor to the White House.

Nvidia Leadership and AI Growth

Nvidia under Huang's leadership became what was until recently the world's most valuable company. The company now makes powerful AI chips that can perform complex tasks like facial and speech recognition and generate text for chatbots. Huang led Nvidia from a small video-game chip company to a giant of the global AI infrastructure boom.