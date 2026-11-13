Jensen Huang Resigns as Nvidia CEO Following Scandal

Nvidia Co-founder Jensen Huang steps down as CEO amid allegations of multiple extramarital affairs and security concerns, impacting global markets.

Jensen Huang, the former chief executive officer of Nvidia, has officially resigned from his position following a series of public scandals involving alleged extramarital affairs. The resignation comes after intense media scrutiny and an internal investigation by the semiconductor giant into his personal conduct. Huang, who co-founded the company, stepped down as its leadership faces questions regarding national security and corporate governance.

The Resignation Trigger

Insiders report that Huang spent his final hours at the company emotionally drained, primarily concerned with the impact of his actions on his wife of over 40 years, Lori Huang. Despite the severity of the situation, he reportedly displayed an uncharacteristic indifference to his own professional downfall, stating he did not care about the consequences for himself. His focus remained on preventing the "ruining" of the lives of the women involved in the alleged relationships.

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Alleged Affairs and Investigation

The turmoil began when reports emerged of a romantic relationship between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, a former senior executive at the Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed. Alice Huang is also suspected of being a Chinese spy, raising significant national security alarms. Jensen Huang admitted to the affair in an email to employees, apologizing to his family and promising full cooperation with the internal probe.

Expanding Scandal Details

The controversy intensified when The New York Times reported a second alleged affair involving Kimberly Powell, the vice president of healthcare at Nvidia. Video footage reportedly captured the two being affectionate at a hotel in California during a conference in March. Shortly after this report, additional accounts surfaced of a third intimate relationship with another unidentified Nvidia employee, further complicating the situation.

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Market and Leadership Impact

The scandals have had a severe financial impact, wiping approximately $550 billion off Nvidia's market valuation. The board of directors appointed Colette Kress, the chief financial officer, to serve as the interim CEO immediately following the departure. The incident has left the artificial intelligence industry in uncertain territory, with broader economic implications noted by senior officials.

Future Political and Legal Steps

Republican Senator Tim Scott has invited Jensen Huang to appear before the Senate's Banking Committee to address the security concerns. The hearing is scheduled for December 3, with the warning that a subpoena may be issued if he fails to appear. This development marks a critical juncture as regulatory bodies examine the intersection of corporate leadership, personal conduct, and national security.