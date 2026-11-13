Jensen Huang Resigns Nvidia CEO Post Amid Spy Probe

Jensen Huang steps down as Nvidia CEO following extramarital affair revelations and national security concerns over alleged Chinese intelligence ties.

Jensen Huang has resigned from his position as chief executive officer of Nvidia, marking the end of his long tenure at the semiconductor giant. This abrupt leadership change occurred just as the company launched an internal investigation into his personal conduct. The departure triggers a wave of speculation regarding national security and corporate governance within the artificial intelligence sector. The sudden shift in leadership has sent significant shockwaves through global financial markets and technology sectors worldwide.

Nvidia CEO Resignation Details and Timeline

Jensen Huang formally announced his resignation on Wednesday after the Nvidia board of directors convened an emergency meeting. This meeting was held late into the night following the emergence of reports concerning a second romantic relationship. The board's decision came after days of intense scrutiny and a rapid decline in his professional standing. Colette Kress, the company's chief financial officer, immediately assumed the role of interim CEO to stabilize operations.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Alleged Second Affair with VP Kimberly Powell

The resignation follows a period of intense personal and professional turmoil for the Taiwanese-born businessman. Insiders report that Huang's morale had plummeted significantly over the past week leading up to his departure. He appeared emotionally drained, frequently using dismissive phrases like 'whatever' and 'I don't care' when speaking with associates. Those who interacted with him in the days before the exit described him as taking a highly self-critical tone. He reportedly referred to himself as 'a piece of sh**,' indicating severe psychological distress during this period.

Affair Allegations and National Security Concerns

The catalyst for the internal investigation was Huang's admission to having an extramarital affair with Alice Huang. Alice Huang is a former senior executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data center company. Reports indicate that Alice Huang is suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence agencies. This connection has raised serious alarms among US officials regarding the protection of sensitive technology and national security interests.

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In addition to the relationship with Alice Huang, a second affair was reported by The New York Times on Wednesday. The publication cited video evidence showing Huang being affectionate with Kimberly Powell. Powell holds the position of vice president of health care at Nvidia. The footage reportedly captured the two at a hotel in San Jose, California, during an Nvidia conference in March. These revelations compounded the initial scandal and accelerated the board's decision to act.

Senate Committee Summons and Political Reactions

Republican Senator Tim Scott has summoned Jensen Huang to testify before the Banking Committee. Scott chairs the committee and expressed deep concern over the implications for American technology protection. He stated that recent reports raise serious issues regarding national security and the safeguarding of sensitive US innovations. The senator emphasized that the American people deserve clear answers regarding these security vulnerabilities.

President Donald Trump initially stood by Huang throughout the unfolding scandal. However, he suggested that former Apple CEO Tim Cook should potentially take over leadership of Nvidia. Trump described the transition as 'a Legend replaces a Legend' on his social media platform. When asked if Huang should have stepped down, Trump indicated the answer depended on the spy allegations. He stated that if the woman involved was indeed a spy, resignation was necessary, but the situation might differ otherwise.

Market Impact and Interim Leadership Plan

The scandal has resulted in a massive loss of market value for Nvidia, wiping approximately $550 billion off its valuation. This financial hit reflects investor anxiety about the company's stability and future direction. Jensen Huang was Nvidia's largest individual shareholder, holding a stake of about 3.6 percent. His close ties to President Trump and years of lobbying against chip sales curbs to China have also been scrutinized.

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Colette Kress addressed employees in an email immediately following the announcement. She expressed deep belief in the company's future and gratitude for the staff's resilience. Kress acknowledged the extraordinary difficulty of the period but praised the professionalism shown by the team. The board now faces the task of rebuilding trust while managing the broader geopolitical implications of the AI industry.

The situation highlights the intense race between the United States and China for supremacy in artificial intelligence. This industry is widely regarded as the next major industrial revolution. Jensen Huang had previously been an informal adviser to President Trump on AI matters. He had consistently lobbied against restrictions on exporting advanced chips to China. The board's internal probe will now determine the full extent of these risks and the appropriate path forward for Nvidia.