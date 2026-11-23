Jensen Huang is reinstated as Nvidia CEO following Donald Trump's direct intervention, sparking a massive stock rally and raising questions about government influence on corporate governance.

Donald Trump publicly claimed credit for securing the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as president and CEO of Nvidia, reversing a decision made less than two weeks after the technology executive was ousted following a sex scandal. This extraordinary political intervention occurred despite an ongoing corporate investigation into whether Huang, 63, had been targeted by foreign spies, with the chip giant ultimately bowing to White House pressure to allow his return.

Market Impact Of Reinstatement

The announcement triggered a stunning rally in Nvidia stock, which closed at $165.05 on Monday, representing a 31.5 per cent surge that added approximately $1 trillion (£763 billion) to the company's total market value. This immediate financial impact prompted one analyst to describe Huang as potentially the most valuable man on the planet, highlighting the immense economic stakes tied to the leadership of the world's leading artificial intelligence hardware maker.

Also read Nvidia reinstates beleaguered president Jensen Huang as CEO after Donald Trump's request

Trump Claims Direct Influence On Board

In a live telephone interview with US broadcaster CNBC, Mr. Trump stated that his intervention was very important in getting Jensen Huang back, claiming he had convinced the Nvidia board and made the deal. He insisted that Mr. Huang did nothing wrong and emphasized that the administration must protect geniuses like him, while also suggesting fears that Chinese President Xi Jinping might offer a fortune to have the Taiwan-born executive run a company in China.

National Security And Corporate Governance

Nvidia stated that it received input from senior levels of the United States government, based on which it was confident that the reinstatement poses no national security risk. However, the company clarified that a probe into whether Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort would proceed to conclusion, maintaining that the internal review into potential espionage activities would not be halted by the executive decision.

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Conflicting Views On Political Interference

While company chairman Harvey Jones asserted that Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia in the best interests of stockholders and employees, Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego demanded an investigation into stock positions that took place before the announcement, calling the White House the most corrupt in history. This political backlash contrasts with the enthusiasm of investors who view the situation as a testament to the company being too big to fail, with institutions owning roughly two-thirds of the stock.

Financial Disclosures And Past Scandal

Recent financial disclosures reveal that Donald Trump has traded up to $98 million (£75 million) of Nvidia shares since returning to the White House in 2025, with official filings placing his holdings between $12.5 million and $58 million (£10 million to £45 million) at the end of 2025. Huang originally resigned on November 12 after admitting to cheating on his wife Lori, while his mistress Alice Huang was suspected by US intelligence of being a Beijing agent who helped import restricted chips into China.