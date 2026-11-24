Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reinstated after scandal, sparking viral AI memes. Explore the impact of his return and public reaction.

Nvidia President and CEO Jensen Huang has returned to the company just 11 days after stepping down, triggering a massive wave of artificial intelligence memes across social media. The dramatic reversal follows Huang's public admission regarding an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. Internet users rapidly transformed this corporate drama into viral content, depicting Huang as various cultural icons with millions of views on platforms like X.

Viral AI Memes Depict Huang as Sports Icons

The core of the online phenomenon involves AI-generated videos editing Huang's face onto famous athletic figures. One widely shared clip features Huang in the role of legendary college basketball coach Roy Williams celebrating a victory. In the video, Huang dances into a locker room while players cheer for his return to Nvidia headquarters.

Also read Nvidia Shares Surge 31% as CEO Jensen Huang Returns Following Trump Intervention

Another viral iteration casts Huang as Irish boxer Conor McGregor during his 2016 UFC Lightweight championship interview. The AI edit shows Huang draped in an Irish flag, holding a championship belt. The accompanying audio features Huang screaming in an Irish accent, declaring that he apologizes to absolutely nobody and does what he wants.

Wrestling and Movie Parodies Gain Momentum

The meme trend extends into professional wrestling and cinema. One video depicts Huang as the retired WWE wrestler The Undertaker rising from a casket in a wrestling ring. The caption implies the board reinstated him as if he had come back from the dead, highlighting the sudden nature of his corporate resurrection.

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Additional content shows Huang running toward a wrestling ring while Madonna's song Like a Prayer plays in the background. Another popular edit places Huang alongside Donald Trump in a parody of The Matrix. In this scene, Trump warns Huang about Chinese spies while Huang looks at Alice Huang, the woman involved in the scandal.

Trump Claims Credit for Nvidia Board Decision

Former President Donald Trump stated he played a key role in Huang's reinstatement. He told CNBC that his intervention was very important in convincing the Nvidia board to reverse its decision. Trump said he spoke to Huang on Sunday and assured the company there were no national security concerns.

Trump also alleged that the board decided to do what he wanted them to do. He declined to confirm whether he directly called into the board meeting. The President emphasized that his administration supported Huang's return to lead Nvidia.

Market Impact and Future Outlook

Nvidia remains the dominant force in the market for computer chips used for artificial intelligence models. The company maintains extensive partnerships and investments with firms that purchase its hardware. Huang's return ensures continuity for these critical business relationships.

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The rapid resurgence of Huang's leadership has solidified his status in pop culture. Fans continue to generate new AI content, blending corporate news with entertainment. The situation highlights the intersection of technology leadership and internet culture in the modern era.