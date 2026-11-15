Jensen Huang seeks Nvidia CEO return after resigning over affair with suspected Chinese spy

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is discussing a comeback days after resigning over affairs with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare. Allies are assembling a war room to lobby for his return, backed by Elon Musk and Tim Sweeney, while the White House weighs in.

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is reportedly discussing a return as chief executive just days after resigning over an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, according to the Financial Times.

The 63-year-old tech pioneer stepped down on Thursday after admitting he cheated on his wife, Lori, whom he married in 1985. The scandal involves multiple women. Huang publicly admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, who is accused of being a Chinese spy and was linked to data centre company Megaspeed. She left her executive role at Megaspeed in August last year, the company said at the time.

Also read Newly surfaced photos show Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang embracing 'Chinese spy' Alice Huang

Huang also reportedly had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare. Powell was caught on video being affectionate with Huang at a San Jose, California, hotel during a conference, according to the New York Times. Reuters additionally reported a third extramarital relationship with an unidentified Nvidia employee. Huang has only formally acknowledged the affair with Alice Huang.

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Huang Holds High-Level Discussions

The US government spent more than a year surveilling Ms Huang after discovering her interactions with the Nvidia CEO were romantic. Despite the intense scrutiny and recent resignation, sources say Huang has already begun holding high-level discussions with influential figures in Silicon Valley to facilitate his return to the helm of the $4 trillion semiconductor giant he co-founded. He is said to be under investigation by Nvidia's board.

An ally of the former CEO confirmed a coordinated effort is underway to secure his reinstatement. Silicon Valley executives are assembling a dedicated war room to lobby for Huang's return to the top role, and Huang is supporting these lobbying initiatives from behind the scenes. The coalition aims to gain the backing of key political figures, including the White House, arguing that his leadership is indispensable to the nation's technological standing.

There are reportedly plans to try to garner support from President Donald Trump, who has defended Huang amid the cheating scandal. The push to bring Huang back is bolstered by significant public support. An open letter calling for his return has garnered signatures from tech titans such as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney. Nearly 9,000 former and current Nvidia employees, along with more than 83,000 investors, have signed the letter.

Open Letter Garnering Significant Support

Supporters cite his 33-year leadership history and his pivotal role in positioning Nvidia at the center of the artificial intelligence boom. The company makes powerful AI chips that can perform complex tasks like facial and speech recognition and generate text for chatbots. Trump said the AI titan had done a fantastic job but also stated that resigning was the correct course of action if the allegations about Alice Huang are confirmed.

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Trump, who has maintained a positive tone toward Huang, added on his social media network: There is only one man to take his place, TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend! Despite this, political headwinds remain. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent publicly called for a dramatic shakeup in leadership at Nvidia on Sunday, signaling governmental disapproval.

The path to reinstatement faces significant political resistance even as Silicon Valley rallies behind the former CEO. The potential return of Jensen Huang represents a critical juncture for Nvidia and the broader technology sector. If the lobbying efforts succeed, the company would revert to the leadership that drove its unprecedented valuation growth over the last three decades.

Foreign Intelligence Complicates Reinstatement

However, the presence of a suspected foreign intelligence operative in Huang's personal history complicates his standing with federal authorities. The outcome of these discussions will determine not only the fate of Nvidia's executive structure but also how the United States manages national security and private sector innovation in the AI era.