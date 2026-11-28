Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces congressional scrutiny regarding exports to China and his ties to Alice Huang. Trump urges honesty while stock trades draw attention amid ongoing legal reviews.

Formerly removed and now reinstated Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang is preparing for intense congressional questioning next week concerning the controversial sale of advanced semiconductor chips to China. The upcoming hearings aim to determine whether Huang violated federal export controls during the period when he was briefly removed from his position due to personal scandals. These sessions involve multiple high-profile legislative committees investigating the flow of critical American technology to foreign entities.

Congressional Hearings Schedule And Mandate

Huang is scheduled to appear before three House committees on Tuesday for a closed-door meeting regarding the sale of 3.4 million chips to companies including Megaspeed. This specific batch of hardware has drawn significant attention because Megaspeed is linked to Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy with whom Jensen Huang had an extramarital affair. The federal government had previously authorized the export of nearly 900,000 chips, but the expansion to 3.4 million raises serious questions about compliance and oversight within the corporation during a period of leadership instability. Two days following the House proceedings, Huang is set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee as well.

Also read US blacklists Megaspeed hours after Jensen Huang returns to Nvidia

Trump Stance On Testimony And Stock Sales

President Donald Trump publicly encouraged Huang to answer lawmakers questions directly and advised against invoking the Fifth Amendment to avoid self-incrimination. Trump stated that he believes Huang is one hundred percent aboveboard and expressed confidence in his character, suggesting that a presidential pardon is always an option although he does not believe it would be necessary. This political support comes amidst scrutiny of Trump own financial disclosures, which reveal that his investment portfolio sold up to one million dollars worth of Nvidia shares. These sales occurred on May eighteen, shortly after Trump returned from a state visit to China alongside Huang, and just days after Marco Rubio reportedly warned the President about Huang relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.

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Market Value And Data Center Connections

The financial stakes surrounding these transactions are substantial, with Nvidia chips reportedly selling for around three million dollars each in the Chinese market. Despite the crackdown on letting Chinese firms buy computing power overseas, demand remains incredibly high as traders noted massive profits from selling B three hundred and other AI chips. Bloomberg reported that two Chinese firms had installed Nvidia chips at a Shanghai data center which has been directly linked to Alice Huang. The blacklisting of Megaspeed by Washington highlights the severity of the sanctions, yet the physical deployment of this powerful technology continues to fuel concerns about national security vulnerabilities.

Legal Inquiry And National Security Fears

Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that the government is looking into the scandal, though it remains unclear if the investigation will result in criminal charges against the executive. Lawmakers are particularly focused on how American technology potentially worth billions wound up in Chinese hands where it could be used for malicious purposes. Representative Brian Mast, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, emphasized that the computing power in question is essential for hacking network security of everything from municipal water supplies to national intelligence agencies. The concern extends to the development of artificial intelligence models, which Mast described as superpowers that could drastically alter global balance. Under the twenty twelve STOCK Act, senior officials must report any stock trade over one thousand dollars within thirty days, and Trump has already paid late fees on at least two of his reports.