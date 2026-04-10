Jeopardy! Contestant Jamie Ding Achieves 20-Game Winning Streak and Ties Ken Jennings Record

Law student Jamie Ding continues his impressive run on Jeopardy!, securing a 20-game winning streak and matching a record previously held by host Ken Jennings. Ding's performance has earned him a spot among the all-time greats, with over $572,600 in winnings.

Jamie Ding , a law student hailing from Lawrenceville, New Jersey, continues to dominate the Jeopardy! stage, securing a remarkable 20-game winning streak . This incredible feat, achieved on Thursday's episode, marks the longest consecutive win streak in four years and places Ding among the all-time greats, ranking seventh overall in wins.

Beyond the impressive win streak, Ding's cumulative earnings have soared, propelling him to sixth place on Jeopardy!'s total prize-winning list with a staggering $572,600. His performance has captivated viewers and cemented his status as a fan favorite, drawing widespread praise and admiration from the Jeopardy! community, who eagerly anticipate his upcoming appearances. Many viewers have been taking to social media platforms such as Reddit to comment on his consistent success and impressive gameplay. One commentator stated that they were amazed at Ding’s scores that seem to consistently increase and quickly become another runaway game. Others have commented on how calm he seems even though they as viewers are filled with anxiety in watching. Another commentator stated that it’s an amazing achievement and continued to offer their congratulations on winning 20 games and calling the feat incredible. Another commentator hailed Ding as the king who continues to dominate. This winning streak puts him in very elite company and puts him in line with some of the best Jeopardy! contestants ever to grace the stage. \Adding to his list of accomplishments, Ding has also matched a record previously held by the current Jeopardy! host, Ken Jennings. In his third game, Ding correctly answered an astounding 45 clues in a row, mirroring Jennings' record-breaking streak from 2004, when he competed in the game show. The anticipation is building for Friday's episode, where Ding will face off against Xaque Williams, a writer from Knoxville, Tennessee, and Kathi Fitzgerald, an English teacher from Williamsburg, Virginia. The pressure continues to mount with each successive victory, but Ding appears to thrive under pressure, consistently demonstrating his vast knowledge and strategic prowess. His opponents will undoubtedly need to bring their A-game to have a chance at challenging this formidable competitor. Prior to Ding, Amy Schneider was the last Jeopardy! contestant to win more than 20 games. In 2022, she was victorious in 40 games. That same year, fellow Jeopardy! player Mattea Roach won 23 games and Cris Pannullo scored 21. During Thursday's game, Ding played against Prithish David, a financial advisory consultant from Washington, D.C., and Alexandra Leith, a national account manager originally from Dedham, Massachusetts. \During Thursday's final Jeopardy! round, the category was writers in residence, and the clue presented was: 'In 1759 he purchased Ferney, the French home where he lived for two decades, largely because of its proximity to the Swiss border.' Ding, displaying his sharp intellect and vast knowledge base, was the only contestant to correctly answer the clue with 'Voltaire.' This correct answer added $827 to his total winnings, ultimately securing his victory with a final score of $33,027. This demonstrated the significant advantage he had obtained over his competitors. The ability to correctly answer the final Jeopardy! clue showcases Ding's capacity to maintain focus and deliver under pressure, further solidifying his position as a true Jeopardy! champion. Ding's consistent dominance not only showcases his intelligence and dedication, but also highlights the excitement and unpredictability that makes Jeopardy! a beloved game show. As the competition progresses, the anticipation among viewers and within the Jeopardy! community remains high, eager to see how far Ding can go and if he will continue to climb the all-time ranks





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Jeopardy! Contestant Jamie Ding Soars with 20-Game Winning Streak, Matching Ken Jennings RecordLaw student Jamie Ding continues his impressive run on Jeopardy!, achieving a 20-game winning streak and tying Ken Jennings' record for single-game correct responses. With over $572,600 in winnings, Ding is now sixth on Jeopardy!'s all-time prize list.

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