JERA Secures LNG Supply Through July, Prepares for Middle East Disruption

Japan's JERA, the largest LNG importer and power producer, confirms sufficient LNG stocks until July but is adjusting procurement strategies due to Middle East conflict impacting supply through the Strait of Hormuz. The company is looking to North American sources and considering spot purchases.

Japan's leading LNG importer and power generation giant, JERA , has affirmed its ability to maintain LNG supplies through July, while simultaneously preparing to adapt its procurement strategies in response to the escalating tensions and disruptions in the Middle East .

The ongoing conflict has created a significant bottleneck for LNG shipments traversing the crucial Strait of Hormuz, prompting JERA to proactively assess and adjust its sourcing approach. Masato Otaki, JERA's Executive Officer and Head of the Financial Strategy and Planning Division, stated on Monday that the company currently possesses adequate LNG reserves to meet demand until July.

However, he emphasized the necessity for a flexible procurement strategy should the disruptions in the region persist or worsen. This announcement followed JERA's reporting of a 5.2% increase in profit for the financial year concluding March 31, 2026, a positive outcome achieved despite a decrease in overall revenue attributed to lower electricity sales prices.

The uncertainty surrounding the Middle East conflict has led JERA to withhold providing a financial outlook for the current fiscal year, spanning from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027. The company cited the volatile nature of resource pricing and fuel procurement as the primary reason for this cautious approach. JERA acknowledged that recent developments in the Middle East, alongside other global factors, have created a challenging environment for forecasting future costs and securing reliable fuel supplies.

This situation is forcing a re-evaluation of traditional supply chains and a greater emphasis on diversification. The potential for prolonged disruptions is driving JERA, along with other major Asian LNG importers, to increasingly look towards North American sources for LNG. Ryosuke Tsugaru, JERA's Senior Managing Executive Officer, previously indicated this shift in strategy, suggesting that a sustained conflict could compel more buyers to actively seek and secure long-term LNG contracts with producers in the United States and Canada.

This move represents a significant potential realignment of the global LNG market, reducing reliance on the Middle East and fostering new trade relationships. The company is actively monitoring the situation and preparing contingency plans to mitigate potential supply shortages. Despite the current challenges, JERA has taken steps to bolster its long-term LNG security.

Prior to the outbreak of the recent conflict, JERA finalized a long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with QatarEnergy, securing an annual supply of 3.0 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG for a period of 27 years, with deliveries initially scheduled to begin in 2028. However, Tsugaru cautioned that the ongoing war could potentially delay the expansion of Qatar's LNG production capacity, which in turn could impact the commencement of these deliveries.

JERA maintains that its overall exposure to Middle Eastern LNG supply is relatively limited, and the company is actively exploring opportunities for additional spot purchases to address any short-term cargo deficits. This proactive approach demonstrates JERA's commitment to ensuring a stable and reliable energy supply for Japan, even in the face of geopolitical instability. The company’s ability to navigate these complex challenges will be crucial for maintaining energy security and supporting economic growth.

JERA’s strategic adjustments highlight the broader implications of the Middle East conflict on the global energy landscape and the increasing importance of diversified supply chains





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