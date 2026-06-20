Jeremy Clarkson Announces Remission from Prostate Cancer, Back Filming Clarkson's Farm

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he is in remission from aggressive prostate cancer, a battle documented in the series five finale of Clarkson's Farm. The 66-year-old presenter credits early detection for his survival and is now back filming the show's sixth season.

Jeremy Clarkson , the 66-year-old television presenter and farmer, has announced he is now in remission from aggressive prostate cancer , a fight he kept largely private until the recent finale of his popular Amazon Prime series, Clarkson's Farm .

The disclosure came in the final episode of the show's fifth season, which documented the period from late 2024 through September 2025. In the emotional conclusion, Clarkson told his farm partners, Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland, that a routine medical checkup in May of the previous year had revealed a malignant tumor. He explained that approximately ten percent of his prostate, the affected area, was effectively dead and required immediate treatment.

The season then followed the intense pressure to bring in the barley and wheat harvest before he underwent an operation in August, a period that was further complicated by the impending birth of Kaleb Cooper's third child. The finale ended on a cliffhanger, with Clarkson addressing viewers directly: 'If this is all successful I'll see you for season six and if it isn't I won't. Take care everyone.

' Now, in a new interview with The Times, Clarkson has confirmed the treatment's success. He described himself as 'the world's luckiest man,' emphasizing the aggressive nature of the disease and its potential to spread to other organs like the pancreas. He credited his survival almost entirely to the early detection from that routine checkup. A follow-up PSA test two months ago showed no signs of cancer, officially placing him in remission.

His message is urgent and clear: he is pleading with the public, particularly men, to overcome any discomfort or sense of undignified procedure and get checked.

'It's a no-brainer,' he stated, reflecting on seeing many others lose their lives to the illness. His experience, he said, stands in stark contrast to the tragic reality of facing a terminal diagnosis. Clarkson's remission has immediate and positive consequences for his flagship show. Just days after sharing his health journey with the world, he was back at Diddly Squat Farm, filming for the already-commissioned sixth season.

He was spotted last week hosting the UK arable trade show, Cereals, alongside his team and girlfriend Lisa Hogan. The event drew a record crowd of over 25,000 visitors. A source reported he was in fine form, laughing, joking, and even giving a speech while cameras rolled. This return to work dispels any doubts about the show's future that his initial revelation had sparked.

In his Sunday Times column, Clarkson had already confirmed that season six is commissioned for a summer 2027 release, and he even hinted at the possibility of a seventh series, as he claims to have two 'quite good' remaining ideas. His journey from a desperate race against time to complete the harvest before treatment to now being in remission and actively filming underscores a story of fortune, resilience, and the critical importance of proactive health screening.





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