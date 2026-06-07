Jeremy Clarkson Launches Only Farmers Platform to Support Agriculture

Jeremy Clarkson launches Only Farmers, an online platform connecting farmers with visitors for rural experiences like stays and tours, following his choir's Britain's Got Talent win.

Jeremy Clarkson , known for his outspoken personality and role as the frontman of Clarkson's Farm , has ventured into a new online platform called Only Farmers .

This initiative, a playful twist on the subscription site OnlyFans, aims to support the agricultural community by connecting farmers with visitors seeking authentic rural experiences. The platform allows farmers to list various offerings such as farm stays, workshops, animal encounters, pick-your-own days, tastings, and seasonal events. It functions similarly to Airbnb but focuses exclusively on farm-based activities, enabling users to book directly with farmers.

The website, currently accepting sign-ups for a waiting list, features familiar faces from Clarkson's Farm, including Jeremy's girlfriend Lisa Hogan and farm manager Kaleb Cooper. The launch of Only Farmers follows Jeremy's recent success with The Hawkstone Farmer's Choir, a 32-member group he formed in 2024. The choir, which aims to raise awareness and funds for mental health charities within the farming community, won the Britain's Got Talent final, beating the drone act Celestial.

Jeremy's involvement in agricultural initiatives reflects his growing commitment to addressing the challenges faced by British farmers, such as unpredictable weather, floods, and droughts that impact yields. His TV series, Clarkson's Farm, has documented these struggles and his often unconventional solutions, like starting a farm shop and a pub. The show's fifth series recently premiered on Prime Video, receiving mixed reviews.

Critics note that while the format remains familiar, with staged mishaps like failed sheep herding and slipping in cow pats, Jeremy's character has softened following a recent health scare. He was diagnosed with severely narrowed coronary arteries and told he was close to a major heart attack. In the new episodes, viewers see him struggling physically, getting breathless during tasks like cutting down a Christmas tree.

Reviewers from The Telegraph and Radio Times acknowledge the repetitive nature of the series but praise its enduring humor and Jeremy's evolving persona. The Telegraph's critic remarked that while agriculture is cyclical, the show must avoid repeating itself, yet Clarkson remains a master of staged farce. The Radio Times gave the series four out of five stars, noting that the usual larks are now presented with a gentler edge.

Only Farmers is expected to launch as a mobile app, initially focusing on UK farms while welcoming international visitors. The platform aims to provide bookable experiences that range from family days to private events, all directly managed by farmers. This venture, combined with his choir and television work, highlights Jeremy's multifaceted efforts to champion the farming community and bring rural life to a wider audience





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