Jeremy Clarkson Returns to Film Clarkson's Farm Season Six After Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Jeremy Clarkson is back filming season six of Clarkson's Farm after revealing he is battling aggressive prostate cancer. The 66-year-old presenter was seen with the Amazon Prime crew at Diddly Squat Farm, hosting the UK arable trade show Cereals, joined by his team. Despite his health scare, Clarkson remains optimistic and has been commissioned for season six, airing in 2027.

Jeremy Clarkson is back filming season six of Clarkson's Farm after revealing he is battling aggressive prostate cancer . The 66-year-old presenter was seen with the Amazon Prime camera crew at Diddly Squat Farm last week, where he hosted the UK arable trade show Cereals.

Joined by his team members Kaleb Cooper, Charlie Ireland, and girlfriend Lisa Hogan, the farm saw a record-breaking crowd of over 25,000 visitors and 650 industry exhibitors. According to a source quoted by The Sun, Clarkson moved through the crowd, stopping to chat and joke with other farmers, and even gave a speech. The filming of these scenes confirms that production for the sixth season is underway, despite the uncertainty that followed his health revelation.

Daily Mail has contacted Clarkson's representative and Amazon Prime for comment. The fifth season ended with Clarkson telling viewers that his future on the show depended on the success of his cancer treatment, stating: 'If this is all successful I'll see you for season six and if it isn't I won't. Take care everyone.

' That emotional sign-off left fans anxious about the fate of the popular series. However, Clarkson later announced in his Sunday Times column that season six had been commissioned and is set to air in summer 2027. He also mentioned that he plans to continue the show as long as he has ideas, hinting at a possible seventh season with two promising concepts.

Clarkson's cancer diagnosis was revealed in the final two episodes of season five, filmed from late 2024 to September 2025. He underwent an operation in August 2025 after being given just six days notice. The surgery was followed by a dramatic return to the hospital, which marked the end of the season. In the show, Clarkson told Kaleb and Charlie that ten percent of his prostate, where the cancer was located, was dead.

He credited early detection and intervention as the only reason for hope, saying: 'If I hadn't have got myself checked out and they hadn't caught the problem early this could well have been my last harvest. It's only because they did catch it early there's any hope. I'll be harvesting this farm for many, many years to come.

' The emotional scenes depicted the farm's desperate race to harvest barley and wheat before his treatment, complicated by Kaleb's wife giving birth to their third child. Despite the health scare, Clarkson remains optimistic and committed to the show. His return to filming at Diddly Squat Farm, where he interacted with thousands of visitors and entertained crowds, demonstrates his resilience. The source noted that he was laughing and joking, even giving a speech to the attendees.

This positive spirit aligns with Clarkson's determination to overcome his health challenges and continue producing content for his fans. In the season five finale, during a fireside chat with his team, Clarkson reflected on the year: 'We started the year and I had coronary heart disease and ended it with me with cancer.

' He urged focus on the good things that happened on the farm. When Kaleb asked when they would know if the treatment worked, Clarkson replied: 'I don't know, I've got a blood test today, there'll be a blood test and then we'll know. Not for another few weeks. Come on cheer up, it probably did work.

' This blend of humor and vulnerability has endeared Clarkson to audiences. With season six already in production and a 2027 release date, fans can look forward to more adventures and farming challenges at Diddly Squat. The show's future seems secure, thanks to Clarkson's resilience and the support of his team and viewers





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