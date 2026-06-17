Jeremy Clarkson Reveals He Has Been Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The broadcaster, 66, shared the news with his co-stars on the Amazon Prime Video series Clarkson's Farm. Clarkson revealed he had been diagnosed in May last year and has undergone treatment and an operation. Consultant clinical oncologist Professor Joe O'Sullivan said it was a positive that the cancer had been diagnosed early. He told the Daily Mail: Clarkson is lucky to have caught it at this early stage. Had it been picked up later, he'd be facing a much worse diagnosis, and it might have even been too late.

Jeremy Clarkson is fortunate that his prostate cancer has been caught early because the vast majority of localised cases can now be cured, doctors said today.

The broadcaster revealed he had been diagnosed with aggressive cancer in the final two episodes of the fifth season of Clarkson's Farm, which were released overnight. The episodes saw the visibly emotional 66-year-old former Top Gear and Grand Tour host relay the news to his shaken co-stars Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper, who run his Diddly Squat Farm in the Cotswolds with him.

Clarkson revealed on the Amazon Prime Video series, filmed from late 2024 to September 2025, how he had been diagnosed in May last year, telling farmhand Cooper that 10 per cent of his prostate where the cancer is is dead. He began treatment and underwent an operation in August, before being rushed back to hospital in dramatic scenes which marked the end of the series.

Consultant clinical oncologist Professor Joe O'Sullivan, professor of radiation oncology at Queen's University Belfast said it was a positive that the cancer had been diagnosed early. He told the Daily Mail: Clarkson is lucky to have caught it at this early stage. Had it been picked up later, he'd be facing a much worse diagnosis, and it might have even been too late. As with most cancers, the earlier you catch prostate cancer the better.

As time goes on, the more likely it is to spread and that is particularly true of aggressive cancers, like Clarkson's. Increasingly, we are getting better at treating localised prostate cancer - irrespective of how aggressive it is. We can now cure the vast majority of these with radiation or surgery.

Jeremy Clarkson was visibly emotional as he revealed his devastating cancer diagnosis in the latest episodes of his Prime Video show Clarkson's Farm Taking to Instagram ahead of the release of the final episodes overnight, Clarkson revealed in an emotional video that they are a really, really difficult watch. He shared the news with shaken co-stars Charlie and Kaleb Cooper during a scene on the show But usually when cancer spreads, it becomes incurable.

Being overweight, and having a larger waistline, is a risk factor for prostate cancer - there's no doubt about it at all. Leading a generally healthy lifestyle, so cutting back on saturated fat and alcohol, eating well and exercising - as well as getting high cholesterol down - will reduce the risk of prostate cancer. We know rates of the disease are higher where there is more obesity. These are well-established facts.

Clarkson has been seen in public several times in recent months - including supporting his Hawkstone Farmers' Choir at Britain's Got Talent when they won the ITV show's final last month and making an appearance at the Cheltenham Festival in March. He also attended the National Television Awards at The O2 Arena last September when Clarkson's Farm won the Factual Entertainment prize, appearing with fellow cast members on stage. This was just one month after he underwent an operation.

The final episode of his show concluded with the presenter telling viewers If this is all successful I'll see you for season six and if it isn't I won't. Take care everyone. Clarkson was talking about plans for the upcoming harvest with Kaleb and Charlie when the broadcaster dropped the bombshell news on them.

After establishing the farm's crops will be ready for harvest at the end of July, Clarkson exhales and says F. As Kaleb asks if he is going away, Clarkson leans back into his chair and, while struggling to keep his composure, tells the shell-shocked pair Yep. I've got cancer. A disbelieving Kaleb quickly says back No, you haven't. Where to which Clarkson says Where it is of no concern of anybody.

I've known since May. The father-of-three goes on to reveal he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer and will have to take time off during the harvest.

Clarkson was seen supporting his Hawkstone Farmers' Choir at Britain's Got Talent when they won the ITV show's final last month Clarkson also made an appearance to watch the racing at the Cheltenham Festival in March Clarkson attended the National Television Awards at The O2 Arena last September, appearing with fellow cast members on stage. This was just one month after he underwent an operation While telling Kaleb and Charlie the news, Clarkson says I had a medical, you remember back in May.

I disappeared off the other week and I had a biopsy and it is cancer and it's aggressive, but it's really early so the treatment will be, you know. I was praying we could get the harvest done and then I could go and get some treatment but it's going to be slap bang in the middl





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