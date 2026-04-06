Jeremy Clarkson's Brutal Parking Critique Still Haunts Woman, Now Approves of New 'Grand Tour' Hosts

A woman recounts a hilarious encounter with Jeremy Clarkson where he brutally mocked her driving skills. Meanwhile, Clarkson shares his thoughts on the new hosts of 'The Grand Tour', expressing his approval.

A woman has shared a humorous anecdote about an encounter with Jeremy Clarkson years ago, revealing how the former Top Gear presenter mocked her driving skills while she was attempting to parallel park in London. The reporter, Marianka Swain , who writes for The Telegraph, recounted the incident, admitting it still makes her cringe. She was struggling to park near her family home, attempting the maneuver for the seventh time, when Clarkson, then 65, happened to witness her efforts.

Swain described the parking space as being 'the size of a football pitch,' yet she was having difficulty navigating it. Suddenly, she heard Clarkson's laughter, turning to see him doubled over in amusement at her struggles. She was so embarrassed that she felt mortified and asked her driving instructor to take over. This elicited a loud snort and a blunt 'pathetic' from Clarkson before he walked away. Swain confessed that the memory continues to resurface whenever she attempts to park, forever linking her driving experiences with Clarkson's harsh critique. She even admitted the situation was probably hilarious. The incident highlights Clarkson's famously acerbic wit and his penchant for making light of others, a trait that helped define his tenure on Top Gear. \The revelation comes at a time when Clarkson is no longer hosting The Grand Tour. After the series' final episodes with Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May in 2024, the show is being taken over by a new lineup of social media personalities. The upcoming hosts are YouTubers Thomas Holland and James Engelsman, along with TikTok sensation Francis Bourgeois. Clarkson, however, has expressed his approval of the new hosts, stating that the show is still being produced by Andy Wilman, who was also behind Top Gear. Clarkson has also praised the fresh talent. Despite his exit from The Grand Tour, Clarkson seems to be embracing the changes, acknowledging the new hosts' unique perspectives and comedic styles. He sees this a positive thing and has wished them well. \In a recent video released on The Grand Tour's social media pages, Clarkson jokingly reviewed the CVs of potential presenters. He offered his opinion about the new hosts, including some humorous jabs at his former co-stars, James May and Richard Hammond. While reviewing Thomas Holland's CV, Jeremy read from the paper: 'Once held a 1300 metre drift. Zero evidence has been uncovered. Frequently presents an opinion as if it is fact and then if challenged will change the subject. Yes, funny man.' He also praised Francis Bourgeois, the train enthusiast, as 'the train man from the internet!', while also making fun of his cycling proficiency test. In these short critiques he shows how much he enjoys the banter. Despite the cheeky remarks, his comments highlight his appreciation for the new talent. Clarkson's continued presence in the motoring world ensures he continues to influence the show





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Jeremy Clarkson The Grand Tour Motoring Parking Marianka Swain Richard Hammond James May Thomas Holland James Engelsman Francis Bourgeois Top Gear

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